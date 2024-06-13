Fact check: Did a fan try to kiss BTS’ Jin at the free hug event? Viral claim explored

On June 13, 2024, a video went viral from BTS' Jin's in-person Festa, the first session where the hug event was organized for the idol and fandom. In the circulated clip, a fan can be seen trying to kiss the idol, sparking outrage among the fandom.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The viral clip has been found to be true.

The Astronaut singer was officially discharged from mandatory conscription on June 12, 2024, after serving over 18 months at the Army's Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. To commemorate the artist's return and FESTA 2024, an in-person event was organized the following day (June 13, 2024) at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

ARMYs furious as a female fan used the hug event to attempt to kiss BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin's hug event was organized to fulfill the idol's wish to spend meaningful time with ARMYs on the group's debut day. The first session, "Jin's Greetings" or "Meet-and-Greet" started at 3 pm KST.

Initially, the session was not allowed to be live-streamed, but due to the idol's request, BigHit Music allowed the fans present at the event to record the happenings of both sessions and upload them on social media.

As the hug event started, multiple videos of ARMYs standing in a queue to embrace the idol went viral on social media. The idol donned a printed white shirt and wide-leg jeans. He complimented his appearance by wearing a banner and having the words "Hug Me" around his neck. In the videos, he greeted, patted, and hugged ARMYs as they moved quickly.

Expand Tweet

During a hug with a female fan in a white outfit, it's reported she crossed a boundary. The video shows that as Jin hugged her and began to release her, she attempted to kiss him. Due to her height, she could only reach his neck and tried to kiss him there. The idol quickly pulled away to avoid the situation. Fans noted his discomfort during the incident.

Expand Tweet

Soon, the fandom expressed their outrage about the incident and stated that the female fan had misused the opportunity she acquired to hug the idol and created a bad experience for him.

ARMYs accused her of assaulting the idol and taking advantage of his kindness. They also stated that she should have respected the idol's boundaries and urged the fandom to report the incident to BigHit Music by emailing the agency and demanding she get blacklisted from attending the event in the future.

ARMYs believe that the BTS member conducted the event to spend meaningful time with them. However, due to the female fan's unpleasant attempt to kiss the idol, they are under the impression that the artist might avoid organizing such a thoughtful event in the future.