From All In to Temptation of Wife: These 2000s Korean classics are set to hit Netflix this February

Netflix Korea is bringing back some of the most iconic Korean dramas from the 2000s. As part of its February content update, the platform will release several hit SBS series that once dominated television ratings. On January 31, 2025, Netflix Korea announced the lineup through its official account, describing it as "a sweet February packed with Netflix releases."

Among the additions are classic dramas that achieved immense popularity in the 2000s, drawing millions of viewers during their original broadcasts. This update is part of a long-term partnership between SBS and Netflix, ensuring that SBS dramas will continue to be available on Netflix for the next six years.

Classic 2000s Korean dramas coming to Netflix: High-stakes thrills, revenge, and Historical intrigue

This lineup of Netflix includes All In, Temptation of Wife, Rustic Period, Ladies of the Palace, and the beloved sitcom Why Can't We Stop Them. These titles will be available for streaming on Netflix Korea starting February 24. Here is a closer look at the list of featured series.

All In (2003)

A still from All In (Image via Prime Video)

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Song Hye-kyo, Ji Sung, Lee Deok-hwa, and more

Highest Viewership Rating: 47.7%

All In (2003) follows Kim In-ha (Lee Byung-hun), an orphan raised by his gambling uncle, and Choi Jung-won (Ji Sung), a wealthy man, both falling for Min Su-yeon (Song Hye-kyo). After a failed revenge against loan sharks, In-ha is imprisoned while Jung-won escapes punishment.

Seven years later, they reunite at a casino, where In-ha and Su-yeon reconnect. However, In-ha is forced to flee to the U.S. and becomes a hitman. After being presumed dead, he returns to Korea, determined to win back Su-yeon, risking everything in a high-stakes gamble for love.

Temptation of Wife (2008)

A still from Temptation of Wife (Image via Viki)

Cast: Jang Seo-hee, Byun Woo-min, Kim Seo-hyung, Lee Jae-hwang, and more

Highest Viewership Rating: 37.5%

Temptation of Wife is part of the "Wife Trilogy" and centers on Ae-ri, whose overwhelming guilt from her past actions leads her to make a tragic decision. After suffering from cancer, she becomes increasingly consumed by regret. Meanwhile, her relationships with Gyo-bin and Eun-jae become complicated as they struggle with betrayal and hidden truths.

The series explores themes of love, guilt, and redemption as the characters navigate the consequences of their choices. The series, with a viewership of 30%, became one of the most-watched dramas, earning several awards, including the Daesang for Jang Seo-hee.

Rustic Period (2002) (124 episodes)

Cast: Ahn Jae-mo, Kim Young-chul, Lee Won-jong, Park Joon-kyu, Lee Hyuk-jae, and more

Highest Viewership Rating: 51.8%

Rustic Period (2002-2003) is a South Korean historical drama that chronicles the life of Kim Du-han, a former mob leader who became a politician. Set against Korea's turbulent modern history, the series spans from the Japanese occupation to the era of the Park Chung-hee regime.

Blending fact and fiction, the drama follows Kim Du-han, son of General Kim Jwa-jin, who fought against Japan during World War II. After his father's death, Kim Du-han trains in martial arts and rises as a leader in Seoul's Jong Ro district, where he vows to protect his people.

His main antagonist, Goo Ma Juk, seeks to hand over Seoul to the Japanese for redevelopment, backed by Hyashi, a Korean who serves the Japanese cause. As Kim Du-han fights to preserve Korean culture, his journey ultimately leads him to a career in politics after the Korean War.

Why Can't We Stop Them (2000) (293 episodes)

A still from (Image via YouTube/@BBACKENT - SBS OLD ENTERTAINMENT)

Cast: Noh Joo-hyun, Shin Goo, Park Jung-soo, Lee Hong-ryeol, and more

Highest Viewership Rating: 28.9%

Why Can't We Stop Them is a lighthearted sitcom about three generations navigating daily chaos under one roof. The Noh family, consisting of Noh-gu, Noh Joo-hyun, and Noh Hong-ryul, navigate their complex and intriguing lives under one roof. Each day, they face amusing challenges and unexpected situations that bring humor and chaos to their household.

Ladies of the Palace (2001) (150 episodes)

Cast: Kang Soo-yeon, Jeon In-hwa, Lee Deok-hwa, Choi Jong-hwan, and more

Highest Viewership Rating: 49.9%

A dramatic portrayal of Jung Nan-jung's life, depicting her fierce battles within the Joseon court. This drama follows the power struggles among the women of the royal court during the reigns of King Jungjong and King Injong. The story centers on Queen Mun Jung, the third queen-consort from the Yoon family, and Jung Nan Jung, a lowborn woman who becomes the queen's advisor.

Nan Jung, the illegitimate daughter of a government officer, rises from a gisaeng to a trusted figure in the court. She catches the eye of Won Hyung, the queen's brother, who seeks to make her his concubine. Seizing the opportunity, Nan Jung demands an audience with Queen Mun Jung, and the two form an alliance to control the court, setting off a battle for power and influence behind the scenes.

K-drama enthusiasts eagerly anticipating these classic releases will be able to stream them soon on Netflix Korea. Viewers are expecting to have the perfect opportunity to revisit—or discover—some of the most memorable stories from the golden era of Korean television.

