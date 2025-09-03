From preps to heartfelt gratitude for ARMY: BTS’ Jin gets candid about RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

BTS’ Jin recently shared insights about his first solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in an interview with Weverse Magazine published on September 3, 2025. In the feature, he opened up about his tour preparations, the concept behind the &quot;telepathy&quot; and other interactive games with fans, his experience playing the piano, and, of course, his heartfelt gratitude toward ARMY.He also candidly mentioned his bandmate j-hope, revealing that one of his tour ideas was inspired by him. He admired how j-hope, before a specific song's performance, would step into the audience and ask a fan to hum the melody. Jin added that he requested the main LED stage for his tour to be designed in the shape of lips signifying his iconic flying kiss gesture.Throughout the interview, he spoke warmly and in detail about every aspect of his tour, offering fans a glimpse into the thoughts and emotions behind it.&quot;I seriously don’t feel like I deserve all the love I get:&quot; BTS' Jin speaks to WeverseBTS’ Jin kicked off his first-ever solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in Goyang, South Korea, on July 28, 2025. Determined to make it a unique experience for fans, he shared that he wanted to move away from the usual concert format. He admitted feeling nervous just before the tour began but expressed relief and gratitude that it turned out as he had envisioned.Discussing the interactive games played during the shows, he revealed that the concept came from his own love for online gaming, which he has enjoyed for many years.He liked the idea of selecting a small group of fans to participate in games during the concert. While the core idea was his, he credited the detailed arrangements to his production team, particularly the crew from his solo variety show, RUN JIN.The BTS member also performed live on the piano for the first time during this tour. He shared that his interest in the instrument began while working on his first solo album, Happy.By the time he was creating his second album, Echo, he was determined to learn piano and incorporate it into his performances. This journey led to a special moment where he performed his iconic song Abyss with a unique twist.“I realized while working on Happy that I really wanted to perform I Will Come to You live on piano. I didn’t know how to play at all, so I started practicing from the time Echo was being recorded,” he said.The BTS star also expressed gratitude to fans across the world who attended the shows:“I want to thank every ARMY who truly enjoyed the concert and shared in the fun with me, from the bottom of my heart. I think about it every single time I get up on stage, but I seriously don’t feel like I deserve all the love I get.”He also added that he constantly thinks about ways to give back to his fans and hopes to create more joyful moments with them in the future.The tour officially concluded on August 10 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Following its completion, Jin reunited with the rest of the BTS members as they prepared for their highly anticipated Spring 2026 comeback.