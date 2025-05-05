Has K-pop group Weeekly disbanded? Here's what we know

It has been over a year since K-pop group Weeekly released any new music. The group, known for hits like After School and Tag Me (@Me), was quite popular for their catchy choruses, funky dance numbers, and bubbly, bright visuals.

The group's songs were promoted across social media with various dance challenges and dance hook performance videos that caught the attention of fans and non-fans alike.

Weeekly debuted in 2020 under IST Entertainment with seven members, namely, Lee Soo-jin, Monday, Jiyoon, Zoa, Jihan, Park So-eun, and Lee Jae-hee. Weeekly's debut came almost a decade after Apink. They certainly debuted to high anticipation and curiosity.

Initially, the group was named PlayM Girls. However, the group's official names and lineup were revealed prior to their debut. The group's first release was the mini-album We Are in June 2020. The group's fandom name was revealed to be Daileee. The group's official colors were revealed to be orchid bloom, banana cream, and beach glass in 2023.

Why have Weeekly members not been active for over a year?

Since its debut in 2020, the group has been consistently releasing new music about six months between each release. The group's activities slowed down in 2022 following Jiyoon's departure to focus on her mental health. From releasing two mini-albums and several singles each year, the group began to release just one mini-album, with an occasional digital single or OST.

The group's last release was a mini album in 2024, titled Bliss, featuring the title song Lights On. Since the album's release, there has been no activity from the group.

On February 9, 2025, the group's members launched their individual Instagram accounts. Later that month, on February 26, 2025, IST Entertainment announced that the members had parted ways with the label following the expiration of their contracts. However, the continued silence from the label and the members certainly raises questions about whether the group has officially disbanded.

Cementing the doubts further, the group released a song, Daily, on a third-party music video channel on YouTube. The song and a behind-the-scenes video were released on April 25. The lyrics for the song are written by member Kim Ji-min.

The members were credited by their birth names—Park So-eun, Kim Ji-min, Lee Jae-hee, Lee Soo-jin, Cho Hye-won, and Han Ji-hyo—and there was no mention of Weeekly as a group in any capacity. The lyrics certainly point to the fact that the group has disbanded, although quietly.

IST Entertainment has not yet made any official announcement about the group's disbandment. It is unclear whether Weeekly members will continue to make music as a group. However, fans wish the members well for their next journey.

