  • Weeekly members launch personal Instagram accounts: Profiles, usernames, and everything you need to know

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Feb 09, 2025 13:05 GMT
Weeekly members launch personal Instagram accounts (Images via X/@_Weeekly)
On February 9, 2025, all six members of Weeekly launched their individual Instagram accounts, delighting fans worldwide. Before this, the group maintained an official Instagram presence, but now, each member has a personal platform to connect more intimately with their audience.

All six members shared the same evocative group photo for their inaugural posts: an image of them sitting on the beach, facing the water.

Here are the new Instagram handles for each member:

  • Soojin: @_soojinijoos_
  • Monday: @wolyo_ill
  • Soeun: @1ove.u_so
  • Jaehee: @leeluckhee
  • Jihan: @julywithyo
  • Zoa: @hye5nly

Notably, within a short span, several members have already garnered impressive followings, with counts ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 followers, reflecting their global popularity and the enthusiasm of their fanbase.

All we know about Weeekly from IST Entertainment: members and more

Weeekly is a South Korean girl group under IST Entertainment, formerly Play M Entertainment. The group consists of six members:

  • Soojin (Lee Soo-jin)
  • Monday (Kim Ji-min)
  • Soeun (Park So-eun)
  • Jaehee (Lee Jae-hee)
  • Jihan (Han Ji-hyo)
  • Zoa (Jo Hye-won)

The group debuted on June 30, 2020, with the EP We Are, featuring the lead single Tag Me (@Me). Originally a seven-member ensemble, former member Jiyoon departed in June 2022 to focus on her mental health.

Over the years, Weeekly has released several notable works showcasing their growth and musical evolution. Their second EP, We Can (October 2020), highlighted their developing style, followed by We Play (March 2021). In August 2021, they embraced a bright, seasonal concept with Play Game: Holiday, a summer-themed EP.

In March 2022, Play Game: Awake was released, their first single album featuring the powerful lead track Ven Para. Their fifth EP, ColoRise (November 2023), marked a significant milestone in their discography. Their most recent release was Bliss on July 2024.

youtube-cover

One of Weeekly’s most notable achievements came with their song After School, released in March 2021 as part of their third EP, We Play. The track gained immense popularity both in South Korea and internationally, becoming a viral sensation on social media platforms like TikTok.

In addition to their musical endeavors, members Jihan and Soeun participated in Mnet's Queendom Puzzle in 2023, with Jihan securing the 10th position.

Weeekly's journey reflects their dedication, talent, and the strong bond they share with their fans, known as Daileee. With their individual Instagram accounts now active, fans can look forward to more personal insights and updates from each member.

Edited by Toshali Kritika
