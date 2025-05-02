“Finally” — Fans react as Apink’s Jung Eun-ji signs exclusive contract with BILLIONS, joining 'Pump Up The Healthy Love' co-star Lee Jun-young

On May 2, 2025, Jung Eun-ji officially concluded her contract with IST Entertainment and signed an exclusive pact with BILLIONS. The decision closes her 14-year tenure with the company that launched her career as a member of the girl group Apink.

Ad

BILLIONS released a public statement confirming the new partnership. The company recognized her strong involvement across various entertainment fields and expressed plans to support her continued development.

“We signed an exclusive contract with Jung Eun-ji. We will not spare our full support so that she can continue her wide-ranging activities in the future, as she has established a unique domain as an 'all-rounder entertainer' active in various fields such as music, acting, and variety shows," the South Korean Entertainment stated (via IMBC News).

Ad

Trending

On the very day, IST Entertainment also released a formal statement revealing the conclusion of its agreement with Jung Eun-ji.

"We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract between IST Entertainment and Jung Eunji has recently come to an end. After thorough discussions based on mutual trust, both parties have agreed to support each other on their new paths," Jung Eun-ji's former agency asserted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

IST thanked her for her contributions and expressed appreciation for the fans who supported her career. The company noted that it will cheer her on her path ahead from a distance.

Following the news, fans took to social media to point out that the actress has joined the same agency as her Pump Up the Healthy Love co-star, Lee Jun-young.

"Finally leave ist 🥺🥺🥺 Whattttt eunji join junyoung's agency???," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More similar fan reactions read:

"Eunji and junyoung labelmates!?! so cute," a fan remarked.

"Eunji joining Billions? Same as Junyoung??? Nice!!! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻," a user mentioned.

"Oh junyoung's with this company too!!!," a person shared.

Reactions are positive, with fans calling it a “big move” and looking forward to what she does next.

"Finally!! Excited for the new chapter," a netizen said.

Ad

"Billions??? Eunji is now in the same agency as Infinite Sungkyu and Woohyun?? Seems like it's safe to say she will be free to do Apink stuff with this agency," a viewer noted.

"Wow, big move! Excited to see what EunJi does next 🔥," another fan added.

The journey of Jung Eun-ji from a K-pop idol to an actress

Ad

Jung Eun-ji is currently appearing in the KBS2 weekday drama Pump Up the Healthy Love. She portrays Miran, a persona discovering workouts for the very first time.

Her small-screen entrance happened in 2012 through tvN’s drama Answer Me 1997. The role of Sung Si-won earned her the Best New Actress honor at the 49th Baeksang Arts Awards.

She later took on a variety of roles in shows such as That Winter, the Wind Blows, Untouchable, Work Later, Drink Now, and Miss Night and Day. The 31-year-old kicked off her singing path in 2011 as the main vocalist of Apink.

Ad

In 2016, Jung Eun-ji launched her independent project Dream, fronted by the song Hopefully Sky. In 2022, she unveiled the record Log.

Besides Lee Jun-young, BILLIONS’ lineup features seasoned artists Son Hyun-joo, Choi Moo-sung, and Ko Chang-seok. Sharing the same banner are Heo Sung-tae and Kim Ha-neul. Musician-turned-entertainer Lee Joon-young is likewise included in the company’s talent roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More