Apink to make a comeback with new digital single

On March 26, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsen announced that Apink would be making a comeback with a new digital single. The girl group will drop the new track on April 19, 2025, to commemorate their fourteenth debut anniversary.

The group features five members, including Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung. Yookyung and Naeun were the previous members.

For those unversed, the five-member girl group officially debuted on April 19, 2011, with the mini-album Seven Springs of Apink. The record featured five tracks, including Seven Springs of Apink, It Girl, I Don't Know, Wishlist, and Boo. It was released through A Cube Entertainment and LOEN Entertainment, respectively.

Apink released their thirteenth-anniversary digital single, Wait Me There, in 2024

On April 18, 2024, the group released their digital single, Wait Me There, through IST Entertainment and EMA Records. The track was unveiled to celebrate the thirteenth debut anniversary.

Previously, they dropped the tenth mini-album, Self, through IST Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. The record was unveiled on April 10, 2023, with D N D as the title track. It featured five tracks: D N D, Withcha, Me, Myself & I, Candy, and I Want You To Be Happy.

In April 2023, the members, including Chorong, Boli, Namjoon, and Hayoung, mutually decided they would not finalize the exclusive contract with IST Entertainment as members of the girl group. However, Eunji signed the deal to continue the contract with the agency.

On April 28, 2023, another agency, Choi Creative Lab, announced that the four members, Chorong, Boli, Namjoon, and Hayoung, had signed an exclusive contract with them. In an official statement, they mentioned that they would cooperate with IST Entertainment to conduct the band's activities. As reported by media outlet Soompi at the time, the statement read:

"As all members have a strong will and affection for Apink group activities, we promised to continue their team activities without disbanding the group. We will continue to cooperate with IST Entertainment in relation to Apink’s future activities."

The five-member group further released a special single, Pink Christmas, on December 11, 2023, through IST Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. The jazz ballad was composed by the writers, namely, Eunji, Namjoo, Park Sang-yu, and Yoon Ye-ji.

The band's discography includes albums and EPs, such as Une Annee, Pink Memory, Pink Revolution, Secret Garden, Pink Blossom, Pink Up, One & Six, Wait Me There, Dear, Horn, Miracle, Percent, Look, April 19, It Girl, Good Morning Baby, Promise U, The Wave, Always, Everybody Ready?, and other records.

They won multiple accolades, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and others. They were also appointed as the ambassador for COEX FOOD WEEK in 2021.

In recent news, the girl group performed at the 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations held at Taipei City Hall Square.

