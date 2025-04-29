"A gentleman" — Fans applaud Lee Jun-young for shielding Jung Eun-ji from potential wardrobe malfunction during 'Pump Up the Healthy Love' event

On April 29, 2025, Lee Jun-young stepped in to protect co-star Jung Eun-ji from a potential wardrobe malfunction during the promotional press conference in Seoul for their upcoming drama, Pump Up the Healthy Love.

Ad

While walking on stage, Jung Eun-ji experienced an unexpected heel strap malfunction, and she crouched down to fix it. Lee Jun-young moved without pause to stand before her, crouching to shield her with his body. He proceeded to lower his body into a squat position to match her position exactly, which allowed him to provide complete coverage while she adjusted her footwear.

Jung Eun-ji recognized the heel strap problem required more than a simple adjustment and excused herself to change backstage while Lee Jun-young addressed the press before accompanying her offstage and waited patiently by the wings until she returned.

Ad

Trending

The incident, captured by reporters and attendees, has since gone viral, earning him praise as the epitome of a gentleman. One fan wrote on X:

"In a world of boys, He's a gentleman."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once the footage circulated online, fans flooded social media with admiration. Users on X were quick to laud his instinctive protectiveness.

"Eunji was fixing her shoe (?) so junyoung went in front of her to cover her because she was wearing a short dress," a fan wrote.

"lee junyoung the gentleman that you are," another fan emphasized.

"Wow junyoung such a sweet boy," another fan added.

Ad

Many echoed the sentiment that Lee Jun-young’s actions went beyond mere courtesy, framing the moment as a refreshing display of genuine concern and respect.

"That’s a real gentleman right there," a fan wrote.

"My green flag man," another fan said.

"Lee junyoung is Kim Seokjin of kdrama. Everyday he has a new job . Exactly how much is he working omg," another fan added.

Ad

Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji gear up for Pump Up the Healthy Love

Expand Tweet

Ad

In their eagerly anticipated new series, Pump Up the Healthy Love, Jung Eun-ji and Lee Jun-young partner in a sports-themed romantic comedy that melds heartfelt character growth with gym-floor camaraderie.

Slated to debut on KBS2 on April 30, 2025, at 9:50 pm KST, the drama reunites Jung Eun-ji, who portrays a travel agency manager struggling after a breakup, with Lee Jun-young’s former bodybuilding champion turned neighborhood gym owner.

Written by Kim Ji-soo and co-directed by Park Jun-soo and Choi Yeon-soo, the series follows their transformation journeys both inside and outside the gym. Early promotional clips show playful chemistry, behind-the-scenes laughter, and immersive training scenes, setting high expectations among K-drama fans worldwide.

Ad

At the heart of the story is Im Mi-ran (Jung Eun-ji), a travel agency assistant manager whose life is upended after a painful breakup. Desperate for a fresh start, she reluctantly joins a 24-hour gym in her neighborhood.

Across the gym floor stands Do Hyeon-joong (Lee Jun-young), a former bodybuilding champion who mysteriously vanished from the competitive circuit and now runs a modest gym. He trains members with an intense regimen, believing that physical health is the key to overall well-being.

Ad

Their worlds collide as Mi-ran navigates her own insecurities—both emotional and physical—while Hyeon-joong learns that genuine care sometimes means more than pushing weights. Together, they discover that strengthening the heart can be as crucial as strengthening the body.

The lead roles reunite two idols-turned-actors: Jung Eun-ji of Apink fame and Lee Jun-young, best known for roles in Weak Hero Class 2 and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Supporting cast members include Lee Mi-do (as Hyeon-joong’s longtime friend and fellow trainer), Lee Seung-woo, Park Sung-yeon, Lee Ji-hye, and Hong Yoon-hwa—each bringing distinct personalities to the colorful gym ensemble.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With its premiere just days away, Pump Up the Healthy Love stands out as a fresh take on the romantic comedy, pairing endearing characters with the unifying power of fitness. Fans can watch it on Rakuten Viki from April 30, 2025, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More