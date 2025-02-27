"A major success!" - Fans react as My Dearest Nemesis dominates viewership rankings in over 135 regions on Viki

On February 27, 2025, My Dearest Nemesis secured first place in 136 countries internationally, including the US, Brazil, Mexico, the UK, France, India, and the UAE, boasting an impressive rating of 9.7 on the global OTT platform Rakuten Viki, as reported by BNT News.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The rating is based on the first week of airing. Subsequently, fans flocked to the internet to praise the show, deeming it a significant success. One fan remarked on X:

"MyDearestNemesis is dominating global viewership rankings, a major success!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan praised the show but hoped it could be added to other streaming platforms.

"‘My Dearest Nemesis’ is now no. 1 in VIKI US. Hopefully its popularity continues so it can be added to other streaming platforms," another fan commented.

The drama series is also receiving positive reviews online from fans who are eager to see the upcoming episodes.

"FINALLY put of my K-drama slump!! My dearest nemesis is sooooo good OMG OMG OMG," remarked another fan.

Ad

"My Dearest Nemesis is teewww good. Gimme all the episodes juseyo," reacted another fan.

"I am LOVING this drama and no I am not ready for the angst because it's clearer than the Sun that these two are soulmates and they are happy only when the other is around. I am so invested in their story how to wait," wrote another fan.

Ad

The ecstatic reactions of fans continued as they raved about the drama series.

"Got back into k-dramas because of these two. Hilarious past as gamers but met again as adults. Chemistry is chemistry so hard. I want more. Real romcoms are back," wrote another fan on X.

"My dearest nemesis is how a good drama should be...The progression so far has been good and it's just 3eps in. No single dull moment so far both from the main leads and the second leads(my ship)the plot is plotting nd coming together nicely," said another fan.

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis is creating a stir with its viewership ratings and rankings

Ad

The show has achieved impressive viewership milestones since its release. According to MBC Entertainment News (published February 27), its latest episode dominated ratings across all channels nationwide and in metropolitan areas, including cable and general programming.

Reportedly, it has also secured the top spot in viewership ratings among tvN's target audience of viewers aged 20 to 49 across all channels within the same time period slot.

According to Japanese streaming service U-NEXT, the drama series topped the Hallyu Asia category and broke into the overall Top 10 drama rankings with a perfect score of 5 out of 5 as of Tuesday, February 26. The show is also generating immense buzz on Vidio, Indonesia's prominent OTT platform, ranking 1st among Korean dramas and 2nd overall.

Ad

The story revolves around Baek Su-jung, who connects with an online gamer as a high school senior. However, their in-person meeting ends in embarrassment when he reveals himself to be a clumsy middle schooler.

Sixteen years later, Su-jung is a skilled planner at Yongsung Department Store when Ban Ju-yeon, the new head of strategic planning, arrives. Little does she know that Ban Ju-yeon is, in fact, the same person. What follows makes up the rest of the story.

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN at 8:50 PM Korean Standard Time (KST).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback