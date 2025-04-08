"He really is a Kid": Fans hilariously react as BTS' Jin calls Chef Baek Jong-won for help mid-way in Kian’s Bizarre B&B

On Tuesday, April 8, the Netflix show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, starring BTS' Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun, premiered. As people discussed the various events that unfolded during the first three episodes, many talked about one hilarious moment that took place.

Ad

BTS' Jin stands as one of three people who help manage and maintain the B&B. When the idol was cooking a dish for his guests, he was momentarily stuck. He had to use a cast iron cauldron to cook a dish, and when he was cleaning the cauldron, the coating kept coming off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Therefore, when he was unsure as to how to proceed with the dish, he immediately called upon his friend, the famous South Korean chef Baek Jong-won, asking him for tips on how to clean the cauldron in question. The chef recommended that he can directly start cooking in it and the coating will not come out when it's under heat.

When this interaction landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but find the moment hilarious. They were not only surprised by the close friendship the two share but were also elated by the fact that Baek Jong-won was one of BTS' Jin's emergency contacts.

Ad

"He really is a Kid🤣😂," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"his emergency contact being chef paik is hilarious," said a fan on X.

"I love a man who knows how to use his resources," added another fan.

"Him being seokjin's emergency contact is so freaking funny😭😭," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commented on the interaction between the BTS idol and Chef Baek Jong-won.

"He’ll call him any chance he gets😂😂," stated a fan.

Ad

"me calling my mom for any minor doubt i have in the kitchen," added an X user.

"Bestie privileges are calling sk top chef for cooking advice wheneveryou want.🥰😎" said a netizen.

"their friendship is so cute to me 😭" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer housed under BIGHIT MUSIC. He debuted in 2013 alongside his fellow BTS members and he is one of the vocalists of the K-pop boy group. The idol has released several solo songs under BTS albums such as Epiphany, Moon, and Awake.

Ad

Jin also rolled out several independent tracks on SoundCloud such as Abyss, Tonight, Super Tuna, etc. However, the idol made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. Soon after, Jin enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He was discharged in June 2024.

Ad

After his discharge, Jin immediately resumed his idol activities. He was selected as South Korea's representative torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following the same, in August 2024, he kickstarted his own reality variety program, RUN JIN, where he takes part in various activities and invites different guests.

In November 2024, he rolled out his first solo debut album, Happy, which featured the track, Running Wild as its lead single. On the other hand, he also gained three brand endorsements: Gucci, FRED, and Jin Ramen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More