How to vote for MAMA Awards 2025? Complete nominations list, categories, voting schedule, and all you need to know as BTS & BLACKPINK idols lead nods

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA awards, are headed back to Hong Kong for the first time since 2018. The show will run November 28-29 at Kai Tak Stadium for the two-day event. Nominations for MAMA dropped on October 16, at 5 pm KST. The event is co-hosted by CJ ENM and Media Asia Group, with Rolemodel Entertainment Group Limited handling the organization.

Fans can now vote for the MAMA Fans’ Choice award and othr categories through the MNET+ app or via this link. Voting is divided into two rounds: Round 1 runs from October 16 to October 26, while Round 2 takes place from October 30 to November 10.

Since then, it has hosted ceremonies worldwide, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and the U.S., celebrating K-pop’s global expansion and the power of music to connect people.

2025 MAMA Awards: Full list of nominations in each category

Here are all the MAMA Awards nominees for the four grand prizes (known as daesangs), along with the other categories.

Artist of the Year MAMA nominees

aespa

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

BABYMONSTER

Baby DONT Cry

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

G-DRAGON

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

IDID

IVE

izna

j-hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

LE SSERAFIM

Mark

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TXT

Twice

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Album of the Year MAMA nominees

Baekhyun - Essence of Reverie SEVENTEEN - SPILL THE FEELS Jin - HAPPY TXT - The Star Chapter: TOGETHER aespa - Whiplash ATEEZ - GOLDEN HOUR: Part 2 BABYMONSTER - DRIP BOYNEXTDOOR - No Genre ENHYPEN - DESIRE: UNLEASH G-DRAGON - Ubermensch i-dle - We are IVE - IVE EMPATHY NCT DREAM - DREAMSCAPE NCT WISH - COLOR PLAVE - Caligo Pt. 1 RIIZE - ODYSSEY Stray Kids - KARMA ZEROBASEONE - NEVER SAY NEVER

Song of the Year MAMA nominees

HAON and GISELLE - Skrr DAVICHI - Stitching DAYOUNG - body Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care DOYOUNG - Memory Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is MARK - 1999 MARK and Lee Young Ji - Fraktsiya MINNIE - HER PARK HYO SHIN - HERO SEVENTEEN - THUNDER ILLIT - Cherish (My Love) N.Flying - Everlasting LEE MUJIN - Coming Of Age Story LEE CHAN HYUK - Vivid LaLa Love Jennie - like JENNIE Jennie - ZEN Jennie and Doechii - ExtraL Jisoo - earthquake Karina - UP KEY - HUNTER Taeyeon - Letter To Myself TXT - When the Day Comes HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending aespa - Dirty Work aespa - Whiplash ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS ALLDAY PROJECT - WICKED BABYMONSTER - DRIP BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC BLACKPINK - JUMP BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU BOYNEXTDOOR - Never Loved This Way Before CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night CORTIS - GO! DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow G-DRAGON and Anderson. Paak - TOO BAD HUNTR/X - Golden IVE - REBEL HEART j-hope - MONA LISA KAI - Wait ON Me LE SSERAFIM - HOT MEOVV - DROP TOP NCT DREAM - When I’m With You NCT WISH - poppop ph-1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie PLAVE - Dash QWER - Dear RIIZE - Fly Up Rosé - toxic till the end Rosé and Bruno Mars - APT. Saja Boys - Soda Pop TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain TREASURE - YELLOW TWS - Countdown! V and PARK HYO SHIN - Winter Ahead Xdinary Heroes - Beautiful Life ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor!

Best Male Artist nominees

G-Dragon Baekhyun Jin Mark (of NCT) j-hope (of BTS)

Best Female Artist nominees

Jennie Nayeon (of TWICE) Yuqi (of (G)I-DLE) Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation) IU

Best Female Group nominees

Twice aespa Baby Monster LE SSERAFIM i-dle IVE

Best Male Group nominees

ENHYPEN BOYNEXTDOOR SEVENTEEN ZEROBASEONE Stray Kids TXT RIIZE

Best Female Artist nominees

Rosé Jisoo Jennie Taeyeon i-Yuqi

Best Male Artist nominees

Jin j-hope Mark Baekhyun G-DRAGON

Best Vocal Performance Solo nominees

Rosé - toxic till the end Taeyeon - Letter to Myself Doyoung - Memory Lee Mujin - Coming of Age Story Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is

Best Vocal Performance Group nominees

MEOVV - DROP TOP ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor! TREASURE - YELLOW DAVICHI - Stitching HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending

Best Collaboration Nominees

Fraktsiya by Mark and Lee Young Ji ExtraL by Jennie and Doechii TOO BAD by G-DRAGON and Anderson .Paak APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars Winter Ahead by Taehyung and Hyoshin

Best Rap & Hip Hop nominees

HAON and GISELLE - Skrr

Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care

BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC

pH1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie

TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain

Best OST nominees

HERO - Park Hyoshin When the day Comes - TXT Never Loved This Way Before - BOYNEXTDOOR Golden - HUNTR/X Soda Pop - Saja Boys

Best Music Video nominees

Lee Chan Hyuk - Vivid LaLa Love

Jennie - Zen

aespa - Dirty Work

ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS

BLACKPINK - JUMP

Best Choreography nominees

Jennie - like JENNE Whiplash - aespa WICKED - ALLDAY PROJECT GO! - CORTIS TOO BAD - G-DRAGON, Anderson. Paak

Best Band Performance nominees

N.Flying - Everlasting

CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night

DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow

QWER - Dear Xdinary

Heroes - Beautiful Life

Best Dance Performance Female Solo nominees

Jennie - like JENNIE Jisoo - earthquake Dayoung - body Minnie - HER Karina - UP

Best Dance Performance Male Solo nominees

j-hope - MONA LISA Mark - 1999 KEY - HUNTER G-DRAGON - TOO BAD (feat. Anderson. Paak) KAI - Wait On Me

Best Dance Performance Female Group nominees

ILLIT - Cherish (My Love) aespa - Whiplash BABYMONSTER - DRIP BLACKPINK - JUMP IVE - REBEL HEART LE SSERAFIM - HOT

Best Dance Performance Male Group nominees

SEVENTEEN - THUNDER BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU NCT DREAM - When I’m With You NCT WISH - poppop PLAVE - Dash RIIZE - Fly Up TWS - Countdown!

Best New Artist MAMA nominees

AHOF ALLDAY PROJECT Baby DONT Cry CLOSE YOUR EYES CORTIS Hearts2Hearts IDID izna KickFlip KiiiKiii

Fans can catch the MAMA awards live on Mnet, TVING, and international platforms, including YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2, KCON Official) and Mnet Plus.

