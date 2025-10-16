How to vote for MAMA Awards 2025? Complete nominations list, categories, voting schedule, and all you need to know as BTS & BLACKPINK idols lead nods

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA awards, are headed back to Hong Kong for the first time since 2018. The show will run November 28-29 at Kai Tak Stadium for the two-day event. Nominations for MAMA dropped on October 16, at 5 pm KST. The event is co-hosted by CJ ENM and Media Asia Group, with Rolemodel Entertainment Group Limited handling the organization.
Fans can now vote for the MAMA Fans’ Choice award and othr categories through the MNET+ app or via this link. Voting is divided into two rounds: Round 1 runs from October 16 to October 26, while Round 2 takes place from October 30 to November 10.
2025 MAMA Awards: Full list of nominations in each category
Here are all the MAMA Awards nominees for the four grand prizes (known as daesangs), along with the other categories.
Artist of the Year MAMA nominees
- aespa
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- BABYMONSTER
- Baby DONT Cry
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- ENHYPEN
- G-DRAGON
- Hearts2Hearts
- i-dle
- IDID
- IVE
- izna
- j-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark
- RIIZE
- Rosé
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TXT
- Twice
- Yuqi
- ZEROBASEONE
Album of the Year MAMA nominees
- Baekhyun - Essence of Reverie
- SEVENTEEN - SPILL THE FEELS
- Jin - HAPPY
- TXT - The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
- aespa - Whiplash
- ATEEZ - GOLDEN HOUR: Part 2
- BABYMONSTER - DRIP
- BOYNEXTDOOR - No Genre
- ENHYPEN - DESIRE: UNLEASH
- G-DRAGON - Ubermensch
- i-dle - We are
- IVE - IVE EMPATHY
- NCT DREAM - DREAMSCAPE
- NCT WISH - COLOR
- PLAVE - Caligo Pt. 1
- RIIZE - ODYSSEY
- Stray Kids - KARMA
- ZEROBASEONE - NEVER SAY NEVER
Song of the Year MAMA nominees
- HAON and GISELLE - Skrr
- DAVICHI - Stitching
- DAYOUNG - body
- Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care
- DOYOUNG - Memory
- Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is
- MARK - 1999
- MARK and Lee Young Ji - Fraktsiya
- MINNIE - HER
- PARK HYO SHIN - HERO
- SEVENTEEN - THUNDER
- ILLIT - Cherish (My Love)
- N.Flying - Everlasting
- LEE MUJIN - Coming Of Age Story
- LEE CHAN HYUK - Vivid LaLa Love
- Jennie - like JENNIE
- Jennie - ZEN
- Jennie and Doechii - ExtraL
- Jisoo - earthquake
- Karina - UP
- KEY - HUNTER
- Taeyeon - Letter To Myself
- TXT - When the Day Comes
- HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending
- aespa - Dirty Work
- aespa - Whiplash
- ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS
- ALLDAY PROJECT - WICKED
- BABYMONSTER - DRIP
- BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC
- BLACKPINK - JUMP
- BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- BOYNEXTDOOR - Never Loved This Way Before
- CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night
- CORTIS - GO!
- DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow
- G-DRAGON and Anderson. Paak - TOO BAD
- HUNTR/X - Golden
- IVE - REBEL HEART
- j-hope - MONA LISA
- KAI - Wait ON Me
- LE SSERAFIM - HOT
- MEOVV - DROP TOP
- NCT DREAM - When I’m With You
- NCT WISH - poppop
- ph-1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie
- PLAVE - Dash
- QWER - Dear
- RIIZE - Fly Up
- Rosé - toxic till the end
- Rosé and Bruno Mars - APT.
- Saja Boys - Soda Pop
- TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain
- TREASURE - YELLOW
- TWS - Countdown!
- V and PARK HYO SHIN - Winter Ahead
- Xdinary Heroes - Beautiful Life
- ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor!
Best Male Artist nominees
- G-Dragon
- Baekhyun
- Jin
- Mark (of NCT)
- j-hope (of BTS)
Best Female Artist nominees
- Jennie
- Nayeon (of TWICE)
- Yuqi (of (G)I-DLE)
- Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation)
- IU
Best Female Group nominees
- Twice
- aespa
- Baby Monster
- LE SSERAFIM
- i-dle
- IVE
Best Male Group nominees
- ENHYPEN
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- SEVENTEEN
- ZEROBASEONE
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- RIIZE
Best Vocal Performance Solo nominees
- Rosé - toxic till the end
- Taeyeon - Letter to Myself
- Doyoung - Memory
- Lee Mujin - Coming of Age Story
- Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is
Best Vocal Performance Group nominees
- MEOVV - DROP TOP
- ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor!
- TREASURE - YELLOW
- DAVICHI - Stitching
- HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending
Best Collaboration Nominees
- Fraktsiya by Mark and Lee Young Ji
- ExtraL by Jennie and Doechii
- TOO BAD by G-DRAGON and Anderson .Paak
- APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars
- Winter Ahead by Taehyung and Hyoshin
Best Rap & Hip Hop nominees
- HAON and GISELLE - Skrr
- Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care
- BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC
- pH1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie
- TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain
Best OST nominees
- HERO - Park Hyoshin
- When the day Comes - TXT
- Never Loved This Way Before - BOYNEXTDOOR
- Golden - HUNTR/X
- Soda Pop - Saja Boys
Best Music Video nominees
- Lee Chan Hyuk - Vivid LaLa Love
- Jennie - Zen
- aespa - Dirty Work
- ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS
- BLACKPINK - JUMP
Best Choreography nominees
- Jennie - like JENNE
- Whiplash - aespa
- WICKED - ALLDAY PROJECT
- GO! - CORTIS
- TOO BAD - G-DRAGON, Anderson. Paak
Best Band Performance nominees
- N.Flying - Everlasting
- CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night
- DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow
- QWER - Dear Xdinary
- Heroes - Beautiful Life
Best Dance Performance Female Solo nominees
- Jennie - like JENNIE
- Jisoo - earthquake
- Dayoung - body
- Minnie - HER
- Karina - UP
Best Dance Performance Male Solo nominees
- j-hope - MONA LISA
- Mark - 1999
- KEY - HUNTER
- G-DRAGON - TOO BAD (feat. Anderson. Paak)
- KAI - Wait On Me
Best Dance Performance Female Group nominees
- ILLIT - Cherish (My Love)
- aespa - Whiplash
- BABYMONSTER - DRIP
- BLACKPINK - JUMP
- IVE - REBEL HEART
- LE SSERAFIM - HOT
Best Dance Performance Male Group nominees
- SEVENTEEN - THUNDER
- BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- NCT DREAM - When I’m With You
- NCT WISH - poppop
- PLAVE - Dash
- RIIZE - Fly Up
- TWS - Countdown!
Best New Artist MAMA nominees
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- Hearts2Hearts
- IDID
- izna
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
Fans can catch the MAMA awards live on Mnet, TVING, and international platforms, including YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2, KCON Official) and Mnet Plus.