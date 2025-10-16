  • home icon
  How to vote for MAMA Awards 2025? Complete nominations list, categories, voting schedule, and all you need to know as BTS & BLACKPINK idols lead nods

How to vote for MAMA Awards 2025? Complete nominations list, categories, voting schedule, and all you need to know as BTS & BLACKPINK idols lead nods

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 16, 2025 10:36 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin and V, BLACKPINK, & Saja Boys lead MAMA AWARDS nods (Image via Instagram/@jin, @thv, @BLACKPINK, Netflix, X/@@MnetMAMA)

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA awards, are headed back to Hong Kong for the first time since 2018. The show will run November 28-29 at Kai Tak Stadium for the two-day event. Nominations for MAMA dropped on October 16, at 5 pm KST. The event is co-hosted by CJ ENM and Media Asia Group, with Rolemodel Entertainment Group Limited handling the organization.

Fans can now vote for the MAMA Fans’ Choice award and othr categories through the MNET+ app or via this link. Voting is divided into two rounds: Round 1 runs from October 16 to October 26, while Round 2 takes place from October 30 to November 10.

The two-day event will be co-hosted by CJ ENM and Media Asia Group and organized by Rolemodel Entertainment Group Limited. First launched in 1999 as Korea’s first music video ceremony by Mnet, the awards rebranded to MAMA AWARDS to reflect its global focus.

Since then, it has hosted ceremonies worldwide, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and the U.S., celebrating K-pop’s global expansion and the power of music to connect people.

2025 MAMA Awards: Full list of nominations in each category

youtube-cover
Here are all the MAMA Awards nominees for the four grand prizes (known as daesangs), along with the other categories.

Artist of the Year MAMA nominees

  • aespa
  • AHOF
  • ALLDAY PROJECT
  • BABYMONSTER
  • Baby DONT Cry
  • Baekhyun
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • CORTIS
  • ENHYPEN
  • G-DRAGON
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • i-dle
  • IDID
  • IVE
  • izna
  • j-hope
  • Jennie
  • Jin
  • Jisoo
  • KickFlip
  • KiiiKiii
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Mark
  • RIIZE
  • Rosé
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • Taeyeon
  • TXT
  • Twice
  • Yuqi
  • ZEROBASEONE

Album of the Year MAMA nominees

  1. Baekhyun - Essence of Reverie
  2. SEVENTEEN - SPILL THE FEELS
  3. Jin - HAPPY
  4. TXT - The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
  5. aespa - Whiplash
  6. ATEEZ - GOLDEN HOUR: Part 2
  7. BABYMONSTER - DRIP
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR - No Genre
  9. ENHYPEN - DESIRE: UNLEASH
  10. G-DRAGON - Ubermensch
  11. i-dle - We are
  12. IVE - IVE EMPATHY
  13. NCT DREAM - DREAMSCAPE
  14. NCT WISH - COLOR
  15. PLAVE - Caligo Pt. 1
  16. RIIZE - ODYSSEY
  17. Stray Kids - KARMA
  18. ZEROBASEONE - NEVER SAY NEVER
Song of the Year MAMA nominees

  1. HAON and GISELLE - Skrr
  2. DAVICHI - Stitching
  3. DAYOUNG - body
  4. Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care
  5. DOYOUNG - Memory
  6. Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is
  7. MARK - 1999
  8. MARK and Lee Young Ji - Fraktsiya
  9. MINNIE - HER
  10. PARK HYO SHIN - HERO
  11. SEVENTEEN - THUNDER
  12. ILLIT - Cherish (My Love)
  13. N.Flying - Everlasting
  14. LEE MUJIN - Coming Of Age Story
  15. LEE CHAN HYUK - Vivid LaLa Love
  16. Jennie - like JENNIE
  17. Jennie - ZEN
  18. Jennie and Doechii - ExtraL
  19. Jisoo - earthquake
  20. Karina - UP
  21. KEY - HUNTER
  22. Taeyeon - Letter To Myself
  23. TXT - When the Day Comes
  24. HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending
  25. aespa - Dirty Work
  26. aespa - Whiplash
  27. ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS
  28. ALLDAY PROJECT - WICKED
  29. BABYMONSTER - DRIP
  30. BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC
  31. BLACKPINK - JUMP
  32. BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
  33. BOYNEXTDOOR - Never Loved This Way Before
  34. CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night
  35. CORTIS - GO!
  36. DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow
  37. G-DRAGON and Anderson. Paak - TOO BAD
  38. HUNTR/X - Golden
  39. IVE - REBEL HEART
  40. j-hope - MONA LISA
  41. KAI - Wait ON Me
  42. LE SSERAFIM - HOT
  43. MEOVV - DROP TOP
  44. NCT DREAM - When I’m With You
  45. NCT WISH - poppop
  46. ph-1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie
  47. PLAVE - Dash
  48. QWER - Dear
  49. RIIZE - Fly Up
  50. Rosé - toxic till the end
  51. Rosé and Bruno Mars - APT.
  52. Saja Boys - Soda Pop
  53. TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain
  54. TREASURE - YELLOW
  55. TWS - Countdown!
  56. V and PARK HYO SHIN - Winter Ahead
  57. Xdinary Heroes - Beautiful Life
  58. ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor!
Best Male Artist nominees

  1. G-Dragon
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Jin
  4. Mark (of NCT)
  5. j-hope (of BTS)

Best Female Artist nominees

  1. Jennie
  2. Nayeon (of TWICE)
  3. Yuqi (of (G)I-DLE)
  4. Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation)
  5. IU

Best Female Group nominees

  1. Twice
  2. aespa
  3. Baby Monster
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. i-dle
  6. IVE

Best Male Group nominees

  1. ENHYPEN
  2. BOYNEXTDOOR
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. ZEROBASEONE
  5. Stray Kids
  6. TXT
  7. RIIZE

Best Vocal Performance Solo nominees

  1. Rosé - toxic till the end
  2. Taeyeon - Letter to Myself
  3. Doyoung - Memory
  4. Lee Mujin - Coming of Age Story
  5. Roy Kim - If You Ask Me What Love Is
Best Vocal Performance Group nominees

  1. MEOVV - DROP TOP
  2. ZEROBASEONE - Doctor! Doctor!
  3. TREASURE - YELLOW
  4. DAVICHI - Stitching
  5. HIGHLIGHT - Endless Ending

Best Collaboration Nominees

  1. Fraktsiya by Mark and Lee Young Ji
  2. ExtraL by Jennie and Doechii
  3. TOO BAD by G-DRAGON and Anderson .Paak
  4. APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars
  5. Winter Ahead by Taehyung and Hyoshin

Best Rap & Hip Hop nominees

  • HAON and GISELLE - Skrr
  • Dynamic Duo and GUMMY - Take Care
  • BIG Naughty and LEE CHAN HYUK - MUSIC
  • pH1 and Jung Zi So - Life Is A Movie
  • TABLO and RM - Stop The Rain
Best OST nominees

  1. HERO - Park Hyoshin
  2. When the day Comes - TXT
  3. Never Loved This Way Before - BOYNEXTDOOR
  4. Golden - HUNTR/X
  5. Soda Pop - Saja Boys

Best Music Video nominees

  • Lee Chan Hyuk - Vivid LaLa Love
  • Jennie - Zen
  • aespa - Dirty Work
  • ALLDAY PROJECT - FAMOUS
  • BLACKPINK - JUMP

Best Choreography nominees

  1. Jennie - like JENNE
  2. Whiplash - aespa
  3. WICKED - ALLDAY PROJECT
  4. GO! - CORTIS
  5. TOO BAD - G-DRAGON, Anderson. Paak

Best Band Performance nominees

  • N.Flying - Everlasting
  • CNBLUE - A Sleepless Night
  • DAY6 - Maybe Tomorrow
  • QWER - Dear Xdinary
  • Heroes - Beautiful Life
Best Dance Performance Female Solo nominees

  1. Jennie - like JENNIE
  2. Jisoo - earthquake
  3. Dayoung - body
  4. Minnie - HER
  5. Karina - UP

Best Dance Performance Male Solo nominees

  1. j-hope - MONA LISA
  2. Mark - 1999
  3. KEY - HUNTER
  4. G-DRAGON - TOO BAD (feat. Anderson. Paak)
  5. KAI - Wait On Me

Best Dance Performance Female Group nominees

  1. ILLIT - Cherish (My Love)
  2. aespa - Whiplash
  3. BABYMONSTER - DRIP
  4. BLACKPINK - JUMP
  5. IVE - REBEL HEART
  6. LE SSERAFIM - HOT
Best Dance Performance Male Group nominees

  1. SEVENTEEN - THUNDER
  2. BOYNEXTDOOR - IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
  3. NCT DREAM - When I’m With You
  4. NCT WISH - poppop
  5. PLAVE - Dash
  6. RIIZE - Fly Up
  7. TWS - Countdown!

Best New Artist MAMA nominees

  1. AHOF
  2. ALLDAY PROJECT
  3. Baby DONT Cry
  4. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  5. CORTIS
  6. Hearts2Hearts
  7. IDID
  8. izna
  9. KickFlip
  10. KiiiKiii

Fans can catch the MAMA awards live on Mnet, TVING, and international platforms, including YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2, KCON Official) and Mnet Plus.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

