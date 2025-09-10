  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • How to vote for The BreakTudo Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list & all you need to know as BLACKPINK, BTS’ Jungkook, & more lead categories

How to vote for The BreakTudo Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list & all you need to know as BLACKPINK, BTS' Jungkook, & more lead categories

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 10, 2025 06:14 GMT
BLACKPINK and BTS
BLACKPINK and BTS' Jungkook lead the BreakTudo Awards 2025 (Image via breaktudoawards.com, X/@BLACKPINK, @bts_bighit)

The BreakTudo Awards 2025 announced its nominees on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The Brazilian celebration features 45 categories, with K-pop taking center stage. Top acts like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, BTS’ Jungkook, and aespa snag nominations across several sections. Check out the complete roster.

International Female Group

This honor recognizes international girl groups making an impact far beyond their borders.

  • BLACKPINK
  • aespa
  • BABYMONSTER
  • ITZY
  • TWICE

Asian Artist

It is given to artists whose impact in entertainment transcends Asia.

  • j-hope (BTS)
  • Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
  • Wonho (former member of MONSTAX)
  • Jackson Wang (GOT7)

International Video of the Year

This section honors exceptional worldwide music videos that defined the year.

  • BLACKPINK - JUMP

International Fandom

This award celebrates the loyalty of fan communities across the globe.

  • Blinks - BLACKPINK
  • ARMYS – BTS

International Female Artist

This category highlights female solo artists making waves on the international stage.

  • Jennie (BLACKPINK)

International Male Artist

This honor highlights male solo artists making waves worldwide.

  • Jimin (BTS)

International Hit of the Year

This category celebrates singles that became global sensations across streaming and charts.

  • like JENNIE - Jennie
  • Don’t Say You Love Me - Jin (BTS)
  • APT. - Rosé (BLACKPINK) and Bruno Mars
  • Gabriela - KATSEYE
International Collaboration of the Year

This award honors cross-border collaborations.

  • Lisa (BLACKPINK) - BORN AGAIN (ft. Doja Cat & RAYE)

Global Artist

It recognizes artists whose reach and influence extend across continents.

  • Lisa (BLACKPINK)
  • Jungkook (BTS)

International Male Group

This award celebrates boy bands and male collectives with major worldwide impact.

  • ATEEZ
  • Enhypen
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TXT

K-pop Hit of the Year

It highlights Korean acts whose singles defined the past year in the scene.

  • TXT - Beautiful Strangers
  • Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom
  • aespa - Dirty Work
  • BABYMONSTER - DRIP
  • ITZY - Girls Will Be Girls
  • HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) - Golden
  • BOYNEXTDOOR - Nice Guy
  • IVE - REBEL HEART
Voting for the BreakTudo Awards 2025 opens on September 10 at 12 am BRT, equal to 12 pm KST / 8 pm PDT (on September 9) and wraps on October 10. Visit vote.breaktudoawards.com to cast picks across music, fanbases, and other divisions. Then, translate the site to English. Click on the category you want to cast a vote for.

After pressing the “VOTE” option five times, a notice appears letting the user continue selections. This signals repeated entries might be allowed, though official site rules apply. Winners will be confirmed at the show in São Paulo this November.

More about The BreakTudo Awards 2025

The BreakTudo Awards 2025 keeps pulling worldwide attention, with K-pop giants featured among this year’s names. Their inclusion points once more to the genre’s expanding footprint across Latin America.

First introduced in 2016, the BreakTudo Awards honor standouts in sound, television, and digital creation. Run by BreakTudo and frequently linked with broadcasters like Telemilenio, the event has become one of Brazil’s key pop culture ceremonies.

This year’s show will take place on November 18 in São Paulo. Global fans will be able to watch it live through Telemilenio’s YouTube, Box Brazil Play, Prime Video, Claro TV+, and Yeeaah TV.

Balloting for The BreakTudo Awards 2025 is presently active, and X already brims with support, as numerous admirers rally others to participate!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

