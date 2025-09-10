How to vote for The BreakTudo Awards 2025? Full K-pop nominations list & all you need to know as BLACKPINK, BTS’ Jungkook, & more lead categories

The BreakTudo Awards 2025 announced its nominees on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The Brazilian celebration features 45 categories, with K-pop taking center stage. Top acts like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, BTS’ Jungkook, and aespa snag nominations across several sections. Check out the complete roster.International Female GroupThis honor recognizes international girl groups making an impact far beyond their borders.BLACKPINKaespaBABYMONSTERITZYTWICEAsian ArtistIt is given to artists whose impact in entertainment transcends Asia.j-hope (BTS)Jisoo (BLACKPINK)Wonho (former member of MONSTAX)Jackson Wang (GOT7)International Video of the YearThis section honors exceptional worldwide music videos that defined the year.BLACKPINK - JUMPInternational FandomThis award celebrates the loyalty of fan communities across the globe.Blinks - BLACKPINKARMYS – BTSInternational Female ArtistThis category highlights female solo artists making waves on the international stage.Jennie (BLACKPINK)International Male ArtistThis honor highlights male solo artists making waves worldwide.Jimin (BTS)International Hit of the YearThis category celebrates singles that became global sensations across streaming and charts.like JENNIE - JennieDon’t Say You Love Me - Jin (BTS)APT. - Rosé (BLACKPINK) and Bruno MarsGabriela - KATSEYEInternational Collaboration of the YearThis award honors cross-border collaborations.Lisa (BLACKPINK) - BORN AGAIN (ft. Doja Cat &amp; RAYE)Global ArtistIt recognizes artists whose reach and influence extend across continents.Lisa (BLACKPINK)Jungkook (BTS)International Male GroupThis award celebrates boy bands and male collectives with major worldwide impact.ATEEZEnhypenSEVENTEENStray KidsTXTK-pop Hit of the YearIt highlights Korean acts whose singles defined the past year in the scene.TXT - Beautiful StrangersStray Kids - Chk Chk Boomaespa - Dirty WorkBABYMONSTER - DRIPITZY - Girls Will Be GirlsHUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) - GoldenBOYNEXTDOOR - Nice GuyIVE - REBEL HEARTVoting for the BreakTudo Awards 2025 opens on September 10 at 12 am BRT, equal to 12 pm KST / 8 pm PDT (on September 9) and wraps on October 10. Visit vote.breaktudoawards.com to cast picks across music, fanbases, and other divisions. Then, translate the site to English. Click on the category you want to cast a vote for.Catheeloved @EngrCthlvdLINKHi Blooms! 🌸Voting has officially started for the 2025 BreakTudo Awards! Here’s how you can vote:1. Go to 👉 http://vote.breaktudoawards.com2.Translate to English (if the site isn’t in English)3. Look for 1 category firstFor example:🌸 International Women’s Group4. Search for BINI and cast 5 votes5. Complete the human verification6. Make sure to submit your votes📌Repeat same steps for the below categories🌸 International Collaboration of the Year🌸 International Fandom of the YearFor now, our team is divided to vote per category. Later, we’ll do mass voting per category.Thank you po. Kindly see below video for your referenceAfter pressing the “VOTE” option five times, a notice appears letting the user continue selections. This signals repeated entries might be allowed, though official site rules apply. Winners will be confirmed at the show in São Paulo this November.More about The BreakTudo Awards 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe BreakTudo Awards 2025 keeps pulling worldwide attention, with K-pop giants featured among this year’s names. Their inclusion points once more to the genre’s expanding footprint across Latin America.First introduced in 2016, the BreakTudo Awards honor standouts in sound, television, and digital creation. Run by BreakTudo and frequently linked with broadcasters like Telemilenio, the event has become one of Brazil’s key pop culture ceremonies.This year’s show will take place on November 18 in São Paulo. Global fans will be able to watch it live through Telemilenio’s YouTube, Box Brazil Play, Prime Video, Claro TV+, and Yeeaah TV.Balloting for The BreakTudo Awards 2025 is presently active, and X already brims with support, as numerous admirers rally others to participate!