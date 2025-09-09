"They got 3/4 seasons": Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope bag wins at The Fact Music Awards 2025

On Tuesday, September 9, BTS' Jin, Taehyung, and j-hope bagged wins at the recent The Fact Music Awards 2025. The three K-pop idols' solo tracks, Taehyung's Winter Ahead, Jin's Don't Say You Love Me, and j-hope's Sweet Dreams won in the best music category for each season.While Taehyung and Jin's tracks won for Winter and Summer, respectively. j-hope's Sweet Dreams bagged the trophy for Spring. When this news became public, fans and netizens were beyond thrilled. Given that the category was also fan-voted, they were proud of ARMY's dedication to ensure their idols won.They also congratulated the BTS members for their latest solo achievement. Here are a few fans and netizens reacting to BTS's Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope's recent win at The Fact Music Awards 2025:&quot;they got 3/4 seasons of the year&quot;ise ★ saw hobi @cxpriusLINKthey got 3/4 seasons of the year 😭😭Many fans and netizens celebrated the BTS members' solo wins during the latest award ceremony.BTS_Generation-Sandra 💜🇨🇦 @BTSGeneration2LINKCongratulations to Jin, JHope and V 💜 The fact here is they released the best musicDee🇨🇦 @BangtanHoe07LINKWait TaeJinHope Nation we cheerLyLa CC @Lychi143TJLINKWinter - Spring - Summer....Best Music! Congratulations!!!Tanzi_la ⁷ ⟭⟬x⟬⟭ 🍉 @zil_tan613LINKWe need one for autumn now!While the group hasn't had a song together, their solo efforts have been much appreciated by fans worldwide.jinnie⁷ | bts year @eeniemeeniemoniLINKDamn bts are really #that group huhᡣ𐭩ྀིྀི🧸 @vantaespuffLINKthe kim seok jin trio are eating it up☁️userjhope⁷ saw suga, hobi &amp;amp; jin @userjhope_LINKSO SUPER PROUD OF OUR BANGTAN🥹💜 OUR BANGTAN STAYS ON TOP🙂‍↕️💜 CONGRATULATIONS JIN CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #TMAChoiceAwardMK⁷⁼¹🌻#APBP 💜 ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @mk_friendlyLINK@mhereonlyforbts And that's how it's done. mic drop CONGRATULATIONS JIN CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #TMAChoiceAwardAll you need to know about BTS's Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope's solo activitiesBTS's Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album featured Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following this, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.Despite enlistment, he released three pre-recorded singles in 2024: FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. Subsequently, he was discharged from the military in June 2025. Jin, on the other hand, kick-started his solo career with the release of his first single in October 2022, The Astronaut. In December of the same year, he enlisted and was discharged in June 2024. Following this, Jin was chosen as South Korea's torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he also started his own variety show called RUN JIN.In November of the same year, the idol released his first solo studio album, Happy, which featured Running Wild as the title track. He followed it up with another solo album released in May 2025 called ECHO, which featured the title track, Don't Say You Love. He also rolled out his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR between June and August.BTS' j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok, began his solo career with the release of his first studio album in July 2022 called Jack In the Box, featuring songs such as MORE and Arson. He enlisted in the military in April 2023 and was discharged in October 2024.Following his discharge, he released several singles such as MONA LISA, LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla. Additionally, the idol also rolled out his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, from February to June 2025.Stay tuned for more updates.