  • "They got 3/4 seasons": Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope bag wins at The Fact Music Awards 2025

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 09, 2025 14:19 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin, Taehyung, and j-hope (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

On Tuesday, September 9, BTS' Jin, Taehyung, and j-hope bagged wins at the recent The Fact Music Awards 2025. The three K-pop idols' solo tracks, Taehyung's Winter Ahead, Jin's Don't Say You Love Me, and j-hope's Sweet Dreams won in the best music category for each season.

While Taehyung and Jin's tracks won for Winter and Summer, respectively. j-hope's Sweet Dreams bagged the trophy for Spring. When this news became public, fans and netizens were beyond thrilled. Given that the category was also fan-voted, they were proud of ARMY's dedication to ensure their idols won.

They also congratulated the BTS members for their latest solo achievement. Here are a few fans and netizens reacting to BTS's Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope's recent win at The Fact Music Awards 2025:

"they got 3/4 seasons of the year"
Many fans and netizens celebrated the BTS members' solo wins during the latest award ceremony.

While the group hasn't had a song together, their solo efforts have been much appreciated by fans worldwide.

All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung, Jin, and j-hope's solo activities

BTS's Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album featured Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following this, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

Despite enlistment, he released three pre-recorded singles in 2024: FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. Subsequently, he was discharged from the military in June 2025.

Jin, on the other hand, kick-started his solo career with the release of his first single in October 2022, The Astronaut. In December of the same year, he enlisted and was discharged in June 2024. Following this, Jin was chosen as South Korea's torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he also started his own variety show called RUN JIN.

In November of the same year, the idol released his first solo studio album, Happy, which featured Running Wild as the title track. He followed it up with another solo album released in May 2025 called ECHO, which featured the title track, Don't Say You Love. He also rolled out his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR between June and August.

BTS' j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok, began his solo career with the release of his first studio album in July 2022 called Jack In the Box, featuring songs such as MORE and Arson. He enlisted in the military in April 2023 and was discharged in October 2024.

Following his discharge, he released several singles such as MONA LISA, LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla. Additionally, the idol also rolled out his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, from February to June 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
