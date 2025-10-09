  • home icon
  "I found peace in my heart" - GOT7's Jackson Wang opens up about recovery, teases new universe and concept for upcoming song

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 09, 2025 17:38 GMT
GOT7’s Jackson Wang opens up about recovery (Images via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)

On October 9, 2025, GOT7’s Jackson Wang went live on Instagram from Macau. He chatted with fans and also talked about his health, mindset, and what's next in his music career. Looking cheerful and energetic, he shared that he has finally recovered and found peace after a tough few months.

During the live, Jackson said that many people still thought he wasn't doing well. However, he made it clear that he is now in a good place. The GOT7 member said:

“A lot of you think i’m still not recovered, I’m in my darkest days right now. No hell no. I’m good. I found peace in my heart. I’m very happy now. I’m very solid.”
He also appeared with his parents for a while, and shared warm and light-hearted moments that showed how much happier he is these days.

The session soon shifted to music. Jackson confirmed that he is preparing to release a new song before the end of the year. However, instead of continuing his Magic Man series, he revealed that his next project will introduce an entirely new era, the J Wang era.

"It's gonna be J Wang. No more Magic Man 2... New story, new universe, new character, new concept, new idea. Just have fun with music from now on since I xexpressed so much with Magic Man 2," the singer mentioned.

The singer explained that this upcoming phase will focus on fun, creativity, and light-hearted energy, unlike the introspective Magic Man. He explained that it will be inspired by the joy of childhood. He said he wants to simply enjoy making music and explore new sounds without pressure.

Jackson Wang enters the “J Wang” era as his Magic Man 2 World Tour continues

Jackson’s new “J Wang” era marks the beginning of a lighter and more carefree chapter in his career. His Magic Man albums were known for exploring darker emotions and personal struggles. However, Magic Man 2, which was released in July 2025, reflected his healing and emotional growth.

"I'm just gonna keep dropping singles so much around this new chapter of me after Magic Man 2. It's going to be the J Wang era. It's gonna be fun experimental. Talking about kid stuff," the GOT7 singer said.
At the same time, Jackson is currently on his Magic Man 2 World Tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Bangkok.

Here are the remaining tour dates for his ongoing world tour:

  • October 11–12: Macau, China
  • October 18: Jakarta, Indonesia
  • October 25: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • November 2: Manila, Philippines
  • November 6: Tokyo, Japan
GOT7's Jackson Wang performs at Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix (Image via Getty)

Additionally, he also shared words of encouragement for his followers. He stated that recovery comes from within and that it's important to give oneself time, love, and effort. Through that process, he said, people can truly find who they are without comparing themselves to others. He said:

"I want to share with you guys how to recover… Give yourself time love and effort so you can find yourself. So you don’t always have to compare with people. That’s what I want you guys to know cause I care about you guys."

Even with his packed schedule, Jackson continues to check in with fans through livestreams and updates.

Edited by Riya Peter
