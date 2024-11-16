"I’ve heard his vocal. He blows me away." co-writer of “Another Level” Ben Samama talks about Jin’s vocals

On November 15, BTS's Jin released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy. The album marks a significant milestone in the artist's career as he ventures into solo artistry.

In an interview hosted by Jae-Ha Kim, posted on Substack on November 16, Ben Samama, co-writer of the track Another Level from the album, praised Jin's vocal abilities. Speaking about the Awake singer’s performance, Samama shared,

“He’s insane. I’ve heard his vocal. He blows me away.”

Reflecting on his experience recording the song's demo, Samama admitted it was a challenging task.

“It was very, very difficult to do the demo, because I can’t hit those notes like he can,” he said.

He explained that, due to his naturally low voice, hitting the high notes of the Grammy-acclaimed "Silver voice" artist required extensive preparation.

“I basically have to warm up for an hour before I walk into the room with Pdogg and then do a lot of takes and splice my vocal together to make it sound decent,” Samama revealed. “It’s a lot of work. And I’m sure Jin does it in one take, but I have to work hard.”

Ben Samama shares insights on collaborating with Pdogg and Jin for Another Level

While discussing his experience working on the track Another Level, Ben Samama disclosed how the collaboration began during a writing trip to Seoul in June. Pdogg, BTS' producer, provided the track, describing it as a dramatic, stadium-style, classical song. Ben and his collaborator Oscar Bell crafted the initial demo, with Oscar handling vocals due to the former's cold that day.

Later, Pdogg informed them that while the five-time Grammy-nominated artist loved the song, he felt the chorus didn’t suit his voice. Ben further explained that Jon Bellion was brought in to rewrite it, and the former praised the revised version, calling it fantastic. By September, they heard the nearly completed track, which impressed Ben with its production quality.

Ben spoke highly of Jin’s vocal ability, describing him as an extraordinary singer capable of hitting high notes effortlessly. He admitted that recording the demo was challenging due to his lower vocal range, requiring significant preparation.

He also praised Pdogg’s skills as a producer, noting his speed and expertise in vocal production. Despite some language barriers, Ben explained that Pdogg’s familiarity with technical terms made communication easy.

Although Ben did not meet the Epiphany singer during the project, he expressed enthusiasm for working with Pdogg and the idol again, citing a strong creative connection. The collaboration showcased the teamwork and effort that went into crafting Jin’s highly anticipated release.

Jin's solo debut album Happy debuts at #1 on iTunes, featuring Another Level at #6

Another Level is a hard rock, alternative track from Jin's released solo debut album, Happy. The track has debuted at #6 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. The lyrics portray a journey of self-discovery, acknowledging struggles while maintaining a steadfast determination to move forward.

The song credits include writers Ben Samama, Ellie Suh (153/Joombas), Jin, Jon Bellion, Lee Eunhwa (153/Joombas), Lee Seuran Liljune (153/Joombas), Matt Attard, Matt Thomson, Max Lynedoch Graham, Oscar Bell, Pdogg, Pete Nappi, Tenroc, TRUE (153/Joombas), Yubin Hwang (XYXX), and Zaya (153/Joombas). Matt Attard, Pdogg, and Arcades handle production.

The BTS member released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15 at 2 PM KST. The album features six tracks, with the idol actively involved in writing, composing, and creating four of them. The tracklist includes:

Running Wild I'll Be There Another Level Falling (네게 닿을 때까지) Heart on the Window (ft. Red Velvet's Wendy) Will Come To You (그리움에)

Happy debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Jin started this new chapter with his pre-release single, I'll Be There, on October 25, 2024. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. It also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. Additionally, it ranked No. 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart and No. 25 on the Billboard Global 200.

The artist will hold a Special Stage event at Jangchung Arena on November 16 and 17 to celebrate his solo debut.

