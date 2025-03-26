“It's cruel to go back to the company and take on again" — Minji and NJZ members reveal the reasons why they refuse to go back to ADOR

On March 26, 2025, BBC reported that NewJeans (now NJZ) gave their reasons on why they don't want to go back to ADOR.

During the BBC interview, the NewJeans (NJZ) members elaborated on their grievances with ADOR. They expressed feelings of neglect and a lack of support from the agency, which they believed hindered their artistic growth and personal well-being.

The members emphasized that their decision to part ways was not impulsive but resulted from prolonged dissatisfaction with the agency's treatment.

Minji stated that she went through "mental pain" since the conflict started between the group and ADOR:

"I went through a lot of mental pain, so it's cruel to have to go back to that company and deal with it all again."

Danielle told BBC that she didn't intend to get sympathy from people and has been fighting against the label to get the group's freedom.

"I didn't start this fight to get sympathy, I just wanted to do what I love [but the] lies and misunderstandings are constantly getting in the way."

NJZ members state reasons for severing ties with ADOR in BBC interview

On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, granting the injunction and prohibiting NewJeans from conducting independent activities, including signing advertising contracts.

The court emphasized that the group's attempt to rebrand and operate independently could seriously damage ADOR's reputation and contractual rights.

The court's decision was met with surprise and disappointment by NewJeans members. In the BBC interview, member Danielle admitted that they were shocked at the court's decision because they believed they would win it.

Despite the ruling, the members remain resolute in their decision not to return to ADOR. They cited a fundamental lack of trust and protection as primary reasons for their stance.

Hanni told the BBC that regarding her appearing as a witness to testify against ADOR and HYBE at the National Assembly Audit in October 2024, she felt she didn't need to "avoid it or hide" anything.

"It was an issue that could have easily been ignored, but they gave me a chance to talk about it directly. I didn't think I needed to avoid it or hide. I thought this wasn't just our problem, but that all employees should be respected in their work environment. It is difficult to view Hani as a worker under the Labor Standards Act."

However, the Ministry of Employment and Labor dismissed the workplace bullying allegations as unfounded and untrue.

In November 2024, NewJeans terminated their group contract with ADOR. They renamed themselves as NJZ in February 2025. On March 7, 2025, ADOR's injunction against the group held its first hearing, where both parties presented their arguments.

Furthermore, on March 7, 2025, at the injunction hearing, ADOR presented the CCTV clip of NJZ's Hanni walking past another HYBE girl group ILLIT. The group was seen bowing down to Hanni to greet her. During the National Assembly Audit hearing, Hanni claimed that the group and its manager allegedly disrespected her.

Following this, the court ruled in favor of ADOR and dismissed the group's allegations. The court ordered NewJeans to engage in any independent activities or operate as NJZ without the label's permission.

On March 23, 2025, NewJeans still performed at the ComplexCon Hong Kong and released a new song under the name NJZ.

They also announced their hiatus without ADOR's permission and gave fans merchandise with the NJZ logo and trademark, defying the court's order.

