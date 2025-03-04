“It’s finally coming!” — Internet reacts to Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae's first look from upcoming romance thriller 'Dear X'

On March 4, 2025, the official X account of Studio Dragon (@studiodragonKR) posted the official clip of the first look of its latest K-drama, Dear X. The clip included first looks of several latest and upcoming dramas such as My Dearest Nemesis, The Manipulated, and The Tyrant's Chef, among others.

On August 8, 2024, a TVING official confirmed Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Young-dae, Kim Do-hoon, and Lee Yeol-eum as the principal cast members of Dear X. Directed by Lee Eung-bok, the acclaimed director behind Descendants of the Sun and Sweet Home, this show is an adaptation of Ban Ji-eun's popular Naver webtoon.

The narrative centers on Baek Ah-jin, depicted by Kim Yoo-jung, a top actress with dual personalities. Yoon Jun-seo, played by Kim Young-dae, a man who believes in love as a path to redemption.

Following the release of the first look from the upcoming K-drama Dear X, fans expressed their excitement. Starring Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae, this romance thriller generated a lot of anticipation ever since it was announced, and the newly-released images have only fueled it further.

One fan wrote on X:

"Its finally coming!"

The first look images with Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae in their respective roles generated sufficient buzz across social media as users opined on what they saw.

"Finally a glimpse of #DearX can't wait to meet actress Baek Ahjin," a fan wrote.

"When they look like they are in a melo movie, but we all know the truth......" another fan wrote.

"No wonder they are so secret about #DearX! Look at Kim Yoo Jung!!!!!!! Ahhhh my girl," another fan added.

Several fans expressed their excitement to see Kim Yoo-jung as actress Baek Ah-jin, who has a complex personality due to past abuse.

"Omg! Finally #DearX first look. I couldn't recognise Yoojung at first, she looks so different here!" a fan reacted.

"I THOUGHT THIS DAY COULDN'T GET ANY BETTER BUT THEN THIS DROPPED," another fan said.

"OMG FIRST OFFICIAL SNEAK PEAK OF OUR BAEK AH AJIN AND OH JUNSEO!!!" another fan added.

More about Kim Young-dae and Kim Yoo-jung's gripping tale of love and obsession in Dear X

The upcoming South Korean melodrama thriller series Dear X is slated for release in 2025 on TVING. The series boasts a stellar cast led by Kim Yoo-jung and Kim Young-dae.

Adapted from VANZIUN's acclaimed Naver webtoon of the same name, Dear X delves into the intricate life of a top actress harboring dark secrets beneath her glamor.

The drama is about Baek Ah-Jin, played by Kim Yoo-jung, a star actress famous for her beauty and her philanthropic image. Having faced domestic abuse as a child, she developed a split personality. The duality of her character is what helped her become a star and survive in the entertainment industry.

The narrative intensifies when Ah-jin's concealed darker side is exposed, threatening her career and personal life. The series explores themes of identity, trauma, and the lengths individuals go to protect their secrets.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-dae plays Yoon Jun-seo. He is Ah-jin's steadfast companion who has been by her side since childhood. Jun-seo is deeply devoted to Ah-jin, willing to support her unconditionally. However, his unwavering loyalty is tested as he grapples with the moral implications of her actions.

The casting of Kim Young-dae and Kim Joo-young has also been met with enthusiasm. Kim Young-dae is known for his roles in Extraordinary You and Sh**ting Stars. Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung shot to fame with My Demon and 20th Century Girl.

Fans are eager to see the chemistry between the lead actors in Dear X and how they bring the intricate characters to life.

