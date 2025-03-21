Kim Soo-hyun fans stir controversy for labelling him "Gentle Kim" following Kim Sae-rom home date footage reveal

Kim Soo-hyun is currently facing heavy scrutiny after the YouTube channel GaroSero Research Institute released alleged footage of him spending time at the home of the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The videos, which surfaced on March 18, 2025, reportedly show Kim Soo-hyun casually conversing with Kim Sae-ron while watching television, sparking fresh allegations.

However, amid the growing controversy, a wave of support has been flooding on social media. According to South Korean media outlet Financial News, while many condemned the actor, many fans took to platforms like X to praise him.

They complimented his "sweet and caring" behavior displayed in the footage. Posts went viral calling him "Gentle Kim" and labeling him the ultimate "ideal husband," as per a report by Kbizoom. One particularly viral post described an alleged moment where Kim Soo-hyun was seen patting Kim Sae-ron's back when she had hiccups and apart from washing her dishes.

Others compared his actions to those of a romantic K-drama lead, highlighting his respectful tone and thoughtful gestures. English translation of a post on X from user @violetlove365 read:

"Is Ga Se Yeon promoting how sweet Kim Soo Hyun is right now? Or is she trying to make me jealous? A boyfriend who pats his girlfriend on the back to stop her from hiccuping? Haha While speaking politely. Haha So when is Mi Ja's love life coming out?? I'm bored.."

However, this response from fans ignited further backlash. As per the outlet, critics questioned the logic behind glorifying the actor when the core issue—suspicions of a romantic relationship with a minor—remained unresolved.

Harsh comments flooded the platforms, with users criticizing fans for turning a serious controversy into a fan service moment. Financial News reported that some criticized fans for labeling Kim Soo-hyun as "ideal husband" amid a scandal involving a minor. Others cautioned that such reactions could escalate the situation and increase anti-fan sentiment.

In the midst of the uproar, Kim Soo-hyun's official fan club, Yukaris, released a statement defending the actor. The fan cafe urged people to stop the cyberbullying targeting Kim Soo-hyun and his supporters, reaffirming their stand despite the ongoing controversy, as reported by Times Now.

On March 18, 2025, GaroSero Research Institute released a video claiming to show actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron together at her apartment. The footage, which quickly went viral, became a new focal point in the ongoing controversy surrounding their rumored relationship.

In the video, a man—whose identity GaroSero Research Institute claims is The Moon Embracing the Sun actor —is seen interacting with the late actress. The setting allegedly appears to be her apartment, recognizable to viewers familiar with the YouTuber's previous posts.

The clip captures the pair testing what seems to be a massage or EMS device on Kim Sae-ron's back. During the exchange, the man is seen to rub Sae-ron's back as she has hiccups. He is also heard expressing concern about the device's intensity.

Notably, the man's face was never shown in the footage. Despite this, GaroSero Research Institute insisted the person is Kim Soo-hyun, further claiming the video was obtained from Kim Sae-ron's family as part of their ongoing exposé.

In response, the Queen of Tears actor's agency, Gold Medalist, co-owned by him, firmly denied the allegations. The company stated that the actor never visited Kim Sae-ron's home, dismissing the video's claims as baseless.

The agency Gold Medalist, as reported by media outlet Kbizoom, has also activated a three-pronged crisis response. A legal team is handling lawsuits and potential defamation cases.

A media management team is monitoring the coverage and managing PR, while a crisis response team is collecting testimonies from people close to Kim Sae-Ron to piece together the timeline of events.

On March 20, Kim Soo-hyun's agency confirmed that they had officially taken legal action against YouTuber Kim Se-ui and certain members of Kim Sae-ron's family. The complaint accused them of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically for distributing unauthorized footage recorded without consent. The agency emphasized that the video release was illegal and a serious invasion of privacy.

The complaint specifically addressed the illegal sharing of footage recorded without permission. This action was triggered by GaroSero Research Institute's recent broadcast, which featured a private image showing the actor partially undressed, without pants, at Kim Sae-ron's residence.

Previously, on March 17, 2025, Sae-ron's family filed a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber and demanded an apology from Kim Soo-hyun's side for damaging their reputation.

