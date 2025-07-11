Marry My Husband: Japan — When will episodes 7-8 release, and what to expect

Japan’s new take on the hit Korean drama Marry My Husband, now called Watashi no Otto to Kekkon Shite, has been pulling in steady attention since its premiere. Starring Fuka Koshiba and Satoh Takeru, the show reshapes the 2024 original, which featured Park Min-young and Na In-woo, into a fresh domestic version.

While the core plot remains same, the remake leans into local culture and tone, adjusting the atmosphere to suit Japanese audiences. This 10-part show is co-created by CJ ENM Japan, Studio Dragon, Shochiku, and a few more studios.

Two new episodes of the show are released on Fridays. Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on July 18.

What is Marry My Husband: Japan about?

In Marry My Husband: Japan, at the center is Misa Kobe, played by Fuka Koshiba. She is a quiet employee whose life collapses after she uncovers her husband’s affair with her closest friend, Reina Esaka (Shiraishi Sei). Soon after, Misa loses her life but unexpectedly wakes up ten years earlier.

With the clock turned back, she begins to steer her story in a new direction, pairing the two betrayers together while making her own moves. Satoh Takeru takes on the role of Wataru Suzuki, a character who becomes central to Misa’s plan and her second shot at life.

When and where to watch Marry My Husband: Japan?

Prime Video dropped the Japanese spin-off of Marry My Husband on Friday, June 27, 2025. It landed worldwide the same day, streaming across 240+ regions and countries.

Two new episodes of the Japanese series come out every week, landing on Fridays. The recent episodes 5 and 6 were released on July 11. The next episodes, 7 and 8, will be released simultaneously next Friday, on July 18. The final episodes will be released on July 25. Fans can tune in to the show on Prime Video.

What can we expect from episodes 7 and 8 of Marry My Husband: Japan?

In the 6th episode of Marry My Husband: Japan, Reina and Tomoya slept together before Tomoya's marriage to Misa. After that night, the two begin secretly spending time together, believing that Misa is completely unaware. However, in reality, it was Misa who planted the seed for all of it.

Despite Reina’s persistent attempts to drive a wedge between Misa and Tomoya, Misa pretends to forgive Tomoya. By the end of the episode, Reina faces a setback when she loses her job due to a mishap at work. Yet, when she sees Misa and Tomoya appearing content together despite everything, she crashes a company event.

There, Reina discloses that she is pregnant with Tomoya’s baby and that the two are getting married. Misa shows visible signs of dismay, but deep down, her strategy has worked. Reina considers she has won, but in reality, it is Misa who holds the upper hand.

In the forthcoming episodes 7 and 8, we will likely see Reina and Tomoya getting married. Meanwhile, the bond between Wataru and Misa is expected to grow, now that her association with Tomoya has ended.

In other news, according to K-media Maeil Business Newspaper, the Japanese remake of Marry My Husband is acquiring major popularity on Amazon Prime Japan, ranking No. 1 for two consecutive weeks. It also holds a strong 4/5 rating on Filmarks.

