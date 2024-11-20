  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Mr. Plankton soundtrack: Every song from Woo Do-hwan starrer Netflix series

Mr. Plankton soundtrack: Every song from Woo Do-hwan starrer Netflix series

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Modified Nov 20, 2024 20:03 GMT
Stills from Mr. Plankton (Images Via Instagram/@netflixkcontent)
Stills from Mr. Plankton (Images Via Instagram/@netflixkcontent)

Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi starrer Mr. Plankton is garnering attention among fans online for its background score. Released on November 8, 2024, on Netflix, Mr. Plankton gained netizens' attention due to its stellar cast which includes Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, Kim Hae-sook, Alex Landi, Kim Min-seok, Lee El, and more. Netflix described the show as:

“A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.”

Following the release of the South Korean limited series, Netflix dropped its Original Soundtrack Playlist on major music service platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

also-read-trending Trending

The album contains 26 original tracks and features Junha Park who is known for his OSTs in K-dramas like Nevertheless, Yumi’s Cell, and Romance in the House. It also features songs composed and performed by several artists including Choe Jeong-in, Park Jung-eun, Shin Hyun-pill, Yoon Chae-young, and Kim Yeon-jeong.

Mr. Plankton Soundtrack Playlist: From Junha Park's Smile to The Mamas & The Papas California Dreamin’

Mr. Plankton's Original Soundtrack Album consists of 26 original tracks. The drama also features The Mama & The Papa's 1966 hit track California Dreamin’ in some scenes. It also featured Junha Park's single The Town, released on April 25, 2024.

Full List Of Mr. Plankton Soundtrack

  1. Snow by Choe Jeong-in
  2. Sailor O by Junha Park
  3. If I Could Be Together by Kim Yeon-jeong
  4. Smile by Junha Park
  5. Stay (Away) by Junha Park
  6. My Wish Is by Kim Yeon-jeong
  7. Umbrella by Choe Jeong-in
  8. Fireplace by Junha Park
  9. Glory Days by Yoon Chae-young
  10. It’s Fine by Kim Yeon-jeong
  11. Stories From Yesterday by Lim Mi-hyun Tomorrow by Kim Yeon-jeong
  12. One More Heart by Kim Yeon-jeong
  13. Legacy by Shin Hyun-pill
  14. Moonshine by Junha Park
  15. So Sweet Girl by Park Jung-eun
  16. December 31 by Kim Yeon-jeong
  17. Race for Love by Yoon Chae-young
  18. The Shining Moment by Kim Yeon-jeong
  19. Lovely by Park Jung-eun
  20. Secret Contact by Shin Hyun-pill
  21. Without a Single Word by Kim Yeon-jeong
  22. Gogogo by Shin Hyun-pill
  23. A Lonely Boy by Kim Yeon-jeong
  24. If I Could Be Together (Piano Version) by Kim Yeon-jeong
  25. Sleet by Choe Jeong-in
  26. California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas
  27. The Town by Junha Park

More about Netflix rom-com Mr. Plankton starring Lee Yoo-mi and Woo Do-hwan

In this drama, Woo Do-hwan took on the role of Hae-jo, an unfortunate man who has never felt loved due to his birth history. He is unaware of his father's identity and after learning a shocking truth about himself, he goes on a quest to find his father.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-mi plays the role of Jo Jae-mi, Hae-jo's ex-girlfriend who is now going to fulfill her dream of having a family by marrying Eo Heung. Oh Jung-se's Eo Heung is the successor of the Eo clan and an Oriental Doctor. Eo Heung’s mother Bum Ho-ja played by Kim Hae-sook is not supportive of this marriage but she only allows it as Jo Jae-mi is pregnant.

However, Bum Ho-ja is unaware that Jo Jae-mi in reality is going through premature menopause. Mr. Plankton takes a crazy turn as Hae-jo kidnaps Jo Jae-mi from her wedding ceremony and takes her on the journey to find his father.

Mr. Plankton, written by It's Okay to Not Be Okay author Cho Young and helmed by Her Private Life director Hong Jong-chan is available on Netflix for streaming.

Quick Links

Edited by Yesha Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी