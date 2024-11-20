Mr. Plankton soundtrack: Every song from Woo Do-hwan starrer Netflix series

Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi starrer Mr. Plankton is garnering attention among fans online for its background score. Released on November 8, 2024, on Netflix, Mr. Plankton gained netizens' attention due to its stellar cast which includes Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, Kim Hae-sook, Alex Landi, Kim Min-seok, Lee El, and more. Netflix described the show as:

“A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.”

Following the release of the South Korean limited series, Netflix dropped its Original Soundtrack Playlist on major music service platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

The album contains 26 original tracks and features Junha Park who is known for his OSTs in K-dramas like Nevertheless, Yumi’s Cell, and Romance in the House. It also features songs composed and performed by several artists including Choe Jeong-in, Park Jung-eun, Shin Hyun-pill, Yoon Chae-young, and Kim Yeon-jeong.

Mr. Plankton Soundtrack Playlist: From Junha Park's Smile to The Mamas & The Papas California Dreamin’

Mr. Plankton's Original Soundtrack Album consists of 26 original tracks. The drama also features The Mama & The Papa's 1966 hit track California Dreamin’ in some scenes. It also featured Junha Park's single The Town, released on April 25, 2024.

Full List Of Mr. Plankton Soundtrack

Snow by Choe Jeong-in Sailor O by Junha Park If I Could Be Together by Kim Yeon-jeong Smile by Junha Park Stay (Away) by Junha Park My Wish Is by Kim Yeon-jeong Umbrella by Choe Jeong-in Fireplace by Junha Park Glory Days by Yoon Chae-young It’s Fine by Kim Yeon-jeong Stories From Yesterday by Lim Mi-hyun Tomorrow by Kim Yeon-jeong One More Heart by Kim Yeon-jeong Legacy by Shin Hyun-pill Moonshine by Junha Park So Sweet Girl by Park Jung-eun December 31 by Kim Yeon-jeong Race for Love by Yoon Chae-young The Shining Moment by Kim Yeon-jeong Lovely by Park Jung-eun Secret Contact by Shin Hyun-pill Without a Single Word by Kim Yeon-jeong Gogogo by Shin Hyun-pill A Lonely Boy by Kim Yeon-jeong If I Could Be Together (Piano Version) by Kim Yeon-jeong Sleet by Choe Jeong-in California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas The Town by Junha Park

More about Netflix rom-com Mr. Plankton starring Lee Yoo-mi and Woo Do-hwan

In this drama, Woo Do-hwan took on the role of Hae-jo, an unfortunate man who has never felt loved due to his birth history. He is unaware of his father's identity and after learning a shocking truth about himself, he goes on a quest to find his father.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-mi plays the role of Jo Jae-mi, Hae-jo's ex-girlfriend who is now going to fulfill her dream of having a family by marrying Eo Heung. Oh Jung-se's Eo Heung is the successor of the Eo clan and an Oriental Doctor. Eo Heung’s mother Bum Ho-ja played by Kim Hae-sook is not supportive of this marriage but she only allows it as Jo Jae-mi is pregnant.

However, Bum Ho-ja is unaware that Jo Jae-mi in reality is going through premature menopause. Mr. Plankton takes a crazy turn as Hae-jo kidnaps Jo Jae-mi from her wedding ceremony and takes her on the journey to find his father.

Mr. Plankton, written by It's Okay to Not Be Okay author Cho Young and helmed by Her Private Life director Hong Jong-chan is available on Netflix for streaming.

