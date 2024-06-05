Netizens file a petition with over 25,000 signatures seeking Min Hee-jin's resignation from HYBE

On June 4, 2024, South Korean news agency Segye Ilbo reported that over 25,000 netizens had signed an international petition seeking ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to resign from her position and leave HYBE Corporation. The petition was started by "ARMY Forever," and as of June 5, it had surpassed 27,716 signatures with around 4,982 new signs.

The petition was filed under change.org, an online global platform that enables the masses to bring about change by raising their voice against a subject and bringing the attention of the right authorities on the subject.

The admin who started the petition seeking Min Hee-jin's resignation mentioned the main objective as the removal of "certain individuals" spreading misinformation and masquerading as a smear campaign against "groups like BTS, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM."

"I am writing to bring to your attention a serious matter that is affecting the well-being and morale of several members within HYBE group. Recently, it has come to light that certain individuals are spreading misinformation and leading a campaign of harassment against some of your groups like BTS, ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM." (as written on the petition in change.org)

Over 27,000 netizens have signed the petition seeking Min Hee-jin's resignation from HYBE. (Image via Change.org)

HYBE applies for restriction on access to the trial record amidst ongoing petition for Min Hee-jin's resignation

For the unversed, Min Hee-jin was accused by HYBE of overthrowing management and taking over ADOR. As ADOR's parent company, HYBE conducted an internal audit and reportedly acquired evidence implicating Min Hee-jin's attempt and inspiration to crash HYBE's shares, illegal trading of business secrets, and more.

In response, she filed for an injunction to stop HYBE from using its voting rights and remove her as CEO of ADOR. After a month-long feud and two court hearings, the court ruled in favor of her and restrained HYBE from exercising its voting rights as ADOR's majority shareholder.

Segye Ilbo reported that the netizen, ARMY Forever, further highlighted the international petition about Min Hee-jin wanting to "tear down HYBE," especially "BTS, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, and other groups." The individual claimed that this behavior was unprofessional and aided in creating a "hostile environment for those targeted."

They included screenshots of the leaked KakaoTalk chat between the ADOR CEO and her associates, where they reportedly conspired to go against HYBE. They wrote,

"Specifically, MIN HEE JIN pays media/reporters to spreading misinformation about your company, and group MHJ wanted to tear down HYBE (BTS, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, and other groups obviously) to make NewJeans’ contract dissolve value decrease. This behavior is not only unprofessional but also harmful, creating a hostile environment for those targeted."

ARMY Forever continued,

"I believe it is crucial for the group leadership to address this issue promptly to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all groups. I urge you to investigate these claims thoroughly and take appropriate action to prevent further harassment and spread of misinformation. And we want her to pay for the damage she caused to the company and artists."

Netizen's statement on the international petition where they included KakaoTalk screenshots. (Image via Change.org)

According to a TheQoo report on June 5, 2024, HYBE requested that public access to the injunction trial transcripts be restricted. These court documents are from their most recent court battle with the ADOR CEO, which was held on May 17 and 30, 2024. The trial's records include documents containing HYBE's written statements and evidence submitted against Min Hee-jin.

For the uninitiated, trial records for court cases in South Korea become public after a certain amount of time unless the parties concerned request access limitations. In cases where the lawsuit documents contain significant information about the parties' personal lives or their trade secrets, restrictions are typically granted by the court.

However, the trial transcripts also contain KakaoTalk chat screenshots of Min Hee-jin, which were submitted by HYBE and were heavily covered by media outlets. Hence, this has put HYBE in a predicament where their appeal on restricting public access to these documents could be overruled by the Seoul Central District Court.

Meanwhile, netizens from all over the world are circulating the petition on social media to obtain as many signatures as possible in favor of the ADOR CEO's resignation. Their new objective is to obtain 35,000 signatures as they actively mobilize against the ADOR CEO and criticize her behavior.

After the shareholders' meeting on May 30, 2024, Min Hee-jin retained her CEO position; however, two of her executives were fired. Additionally, HYBE also appointed CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) Kim Joo-young, CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) Jae Sang-lee, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kyeong Jun-lee. The three new appointees will act as the new internal directors of ADOR's board of members.