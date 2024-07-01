2024 Park Eun-bin Fan Concert 'Eunbin Note: Diva': Release date and all you need to know

The concert film of Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin's fan concert, 2024 Park Eun-bin Fan Concert 'Eunbin Note: Diva, is scheduled to be exclusively released by CGV on July 10.

The movie features footage from the concert that took place at Olympic Park's Olympic Hall in January. In 25 cinemas around the country, the 2024 Park Eunbin Fan Concert 'Eunbin Note: Diva will be released.

Ticket reservations for each theater will open on July 1 afternoon, with the actress's welcoming video which was released at 10 a.m. on the same day. In the video uploaded on CGV Korea's YouTube channel, the actress listed what her film would consist of and invited her fans to watch.

Park Eun-bin Fan Concert 'Eunbin Note: Diva': What to expect?

On January 6, 2024, the actress held Eunbin Note: Diva, her solo fan concert. The fan concert will now be released in 25 theaters across South Korea on July 10.

2024 Park Eun-bin Fan Concert 'Eunbin Note: Diva will have 14 live songs including Eun-bin's own rendition of Castaway Diva OST and will also contain dancing routines and her interaction with the fans.

CGV has decided to celebrate the release of the live movie of Park Eun-bin's fan concert with a number of activities. On the first week of release, an A3 special poster will be given out.

Additionally, for every week after that, other unique incentives will also be offered to the moviegoers. Moreover, the actress is also expected to greet fans on the stage. As reported by Herald Pop Lee Jeong-guk, chairman of the ICECON business team at CJ CGV said:

"Actress Eun-bin Park's live fan concert movie is the first case of showing an actor's performance as a movie. We expect a great response as you can experience Park Eun-bin's passionate stage through the theater's large screen and rich sound."

Park Eun-bin's album and upcoming projects

Ahead of her fan event, actress Park Eun-bin unveiled her much-awaited digital single album, Present. The actress, who is also well-known for her singing abilities, released her single album on January 4 while debuting the new songs during her fan concert.

On January 6, 2024, she held Eunbin Note: Diva, her solo fan concert where she performed the songs from her album. Fans can access the album on a number of music streaming services, including Melon, FLO, and Genie, as stated by the Namoo Actors X(formerly Twitter) page.

The album consists of 3 songs, Doremifa, whose lyrics encourage pursuing aspirations and keeping an eye on the future, Into The Light which combines an acoustic guitar and drum beat to create an electronic pop tune, and the poignant ballad NOW which is a melancholic song about waiting for someone you love very much.

Eun-bin is also expected to feature in the upcoming drama The B Team, according to STARNEWS publication report on April 23. The B Team chronicles the adventures of flawed superhumans, people who can't manage their superpowers and end up using them unintentionally.

The CGV website and mobile app event page include comprehensive information on the concert film.

