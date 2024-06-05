Recently, the official Instagram handle of K-pop group ATEEZ shared a dance challenge, featuring Wooyoung from the aforementioned group and Changbin from Stray Kids performing ATEEZ's latest title track, "WORK," from their new mini album, Golden Hour Part 1, released on May 31, 2024.

For those who may not know, both idols are 99-liners, meaning they were born in 1999. In K-pop culture, idols born in the same year are often considered close friends and address each other informally.

Additionally, Wooyoung, Changbin, and TXT's Yeonjun are known to be a particularly close and supportive trio, collectively referred to as "Darlingz".

ATEEZ Wooyoung and Stray Kids Changbin dance challenges and previous interactions

Many K-pop idols now collaborate with members of other groups to promote their new tracks through dance challenges. The recent Instagram reel of ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Stray Kids' Changbin doing the dance challenge starts with a playful skit where Changbin acts as a workout trainer, instructing Wooyoung on how to do squats properly.

They then break into their dance routine and, once they finish, resume the workout instructions. Changbin is well-known for his muscular physique and well-trained body, making the skit perfectly fitting.

The duo's first dance challenge collaboration occurred in December 2023, when Stray Kids released their eighth Korean-language extended play, ROCK-STAR. They performed a dance challenge to LALALALA from the album, sending fans of both groups into a frenzy. As of now, the reel has amassed an impressive 19.2 million views.

In 2020, Wooyoung went live to chat with fans on the Vlive app, and many inquired about his friendship with Stray Kids' Changbin. Upon seeing these comments, Wooyoung eagerly recounted their first meeting.

Contrary to expectations, they didn't meet during their idol promotions, but in high school. Wooyoung explained that Changbin was his friend's friend in high school. Recalling the memory, Wooyoung shared that he had invited his friend over. However, that day was different because his friend brought someone along who turned out to be Changbin.

While this was the beginning of their acquaintance, it wasn't until later that their friendship deepened. They met again during overlapping idol promotions. Wooyoung approached Changbin at Music Bank and asked if he remembered him.

Changbin did remember him, and their friendship blossomed from there. Wooyoung recalled that Changbin remembered him, and they grew closer after that, eventually becoming best friends.

For their latest title track WORK, ATEEZ has posted numerous dance challenge videos featuring various idols. These include Jongho performing with SF9's Chani, Seonghwa with xiker's Seeun and Yujun, San with ZEROBASEONE's Gyuvin, and Wooyoung with ONEUS's Keonhee, among others.

On the professional front, within five days after ATEEZ released their album, Hanteo Chart announced on June 4, 2024, that GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1 had already sold over 1.1 million copies. This achievement marks ATEEZ's third consecutive album to reach this milestone within its first week of release.

ATEEZ had previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with both of their 2023 albums, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW" and "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.