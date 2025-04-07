"A lifetime once in a decade drama"- Fans celebrate as When Life Gives You Tangerines emerges as top-rated Korean show on Letterboxd 

On April 7, 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines emerged as the top-rated Korean show on the social platform Letterboxd, leaving the fandom emotional. The slice-of-life drama received a 4.56 rating and broke the record previously held by the Academy Award-winning film Parasite.

For those unfamiliar, When Life Gives You Tangerines impressed international and domestic viewers with its compelling cinematic elements. These included the storyline, actors, screenplay, direction, dialogue delivery, family issues, women's empowerment, 90s setting, nostalgia, and more.

Subsequently, the drama's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride and shared multiple congratulatory snippets. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Give them all the awards. A lifetime once in a decade drama."

The fandom mentioned that When Life Gives You Tangerines was the best drama that was produced in the last decade. Many users agreed that the show has transcended actors, directors, screenwriters, and the production team's previous work. They referred to the series as 'phenomenal.'

"Best drama in this decade of 20' in my opinion,"- a fan reacted.

"It was bound to be a hit in S Korea, given the writer, director, production and actors - IU/PBG coming to drama after so many years. But all of team has transcended their own previous works, that anyone in the world can relate & immerse themselves, that is PHENOMENAL,"- a fan shared.

"it’s wild how when life gives you tangerines turned out to be such a massive hit. with all 16 eps released only on netflix and not on tv, it still topped the charts and even surpassed parasite in ratings on letterboxd that’s seriously INSANE,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that When Life Gives You Tangerines was the best K-drama ever.

"IU and Park Bogum: They deserve all the awards this series is nominated in 8 categories. Let's go"- a user reacted.

"oh wlgyt dont end parasite like that,"- a user shared.

"I say BEST K DRAMA EVER,"- a user mentioned.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines featured a star-studded cast, including IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon, Jolene Kim, Kang You-seok Yeom Hye-ran, Oh Jung-se, and others. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the drama has been provided below:

"In Jeju, a spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs, proving love endures across time."

The Korean Drama was helmed by director Kim Won-suk and penned by screenwriter Im Sang-choon, respectively. In recent news, IU was confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Wife of the 21st Century Prince alongside Byeon Woo-seok. Park Bo-gum will return with the new sports and romance drama Good Boy.

The sixteen-episode series is available to stream on Netflix.

