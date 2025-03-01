  • home icon
  • “A man with a flawless discography”- Fans react to BTS’ j-hope’s setlist at HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Mar 01, 2025 12:44 GMT
HOPE ON THE STAGE (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)
On Friday, February 28, BTS' j-hope rolled out the first show of his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. During the same, fans heard the setlist of the world tour and were impressed with the same. The idol not only included his earlier solo songs and tracks from his recent albums, but also added songs from BTS' discography.

Fans were thrilled about the same, and many expressed that the setlist made them emotional and excited at the same time. Here's the complete setlist for the BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE:

  1. What If...
  2. Pandora's Box
  3. Arson
  4. STOP
  5. MORE
  6. on the street (solo version)
  7. Lock/Unlock
  8. I don't know
  9. I wonder ... (with BTS' Jungkook)
  10. Trivia: Just Dance
  11. Sweet Dreams
  12. 1 Verse
  13. Base Line
  14. HANGSANG
  15. Airplane
  16. Airplane Pt. 2
  17. MIC Drop
  18. Silver Spoon
  19. Dis-ease
  20. Outro: Ego
  21. Daydream
  22. Chicken Noodle Soup
  23. Hope World
  24. = (Equal Sign)
  25. Future
  26. NEURON
Here are a few fan reactions, with people commending the setlist for HOPE ON THE STAGE.

"1 verse to baseline to hangsang to airplane to airplane pt 2 to mic drop to baepsae to disease to ego… jung hoseok a man with a flawless discography," one fan said.
"OH FRIEND IT IS THE CRAZIEST SETLIST I HAVE EVER SEEN," said a fan.
"Discography so immaculate, concert setlist so good you feel like crying? that’s bangtan, as a group and soloists, to you," added another fan.
"One of my the best setlist i’ve ever seen in my life," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens talked about j-hope's setlist for his first solo world tour.

"See when your discography is so good that every track you perform back to back is insanity after insanity this is absolute madness," stated a fan.
"Just when you think the setlist can’t get any better, it does," added an X user.
"Now let's sit down and talk about this crazy a*s setlist because what the actual f*ck!?!?!?!?" said a netizen.
"I could write an entire thesis on how this is the best setlist ordering of all time but let's leave that for another day," commented another netizen.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's first solo world tour

Following his discharge from the mandatory military service, BTS' j-hope announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour is expected to make stops across 15 cities across the world, especially in North America and Asia.

Here are the all the dates and venues of j-hope's solo world tour:

  • Seoul, South Korea: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome
  • Brooklyn, New York, USA: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center
  • Chicago, Illinois, USA: March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena
  • Mexico City, Mexico: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes
  • San Antonio, Texas, USA: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center
  • Oakland, California, USA: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena
  • Los Angeles, California, USA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium
  • Manila, Philippines: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena
  • Saitama, Japan: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena
  • Singapore: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium
  • Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena
  • Bangkok, Thailand: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena
  • Macau: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena
  • Taipei, Taiwan: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
  • Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome
j-hope will be releasing his single, Sweet Dreams, in March 2025.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
