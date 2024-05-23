"A person worthy of becoming an icon"— Joerg Koch founder of 032c magazine praises BTS' RM in a recent interview

On May 23, Joerg Koch, founder of the media outlet and fashion company 032c praised RM in a recent interview with Esquire Korea. In 2023, Kim Namjoon graced the cover of the magazine's Issue #44 “EDGLRD” – Winter 2023/2024.

In the interview, Joerg Koch shared his experience of launching his second store in Seoul, South Korea. Furthermore, Joerg Koch spoke about the correct timing of collaborating with the BTS leader as he was not sure whether to collaborate with K-pop artists before due to his distinct perspective about them. He stated:

“If it wasn't for that time, 032c would never have put a K-pop star on the cover. Because I thought they were different from us. But haven’t things changed a lot now? Everyone is paying attention to K-pop, and BTS, especially RM, is an iconic figure.”

He further appreciated the INDIGO singer saying:

“Plus, the more I got to know him, the more he seemed like a person worthy of becoming an icon. After working with him, another small frame inside me was broken.”

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM for 032c magazine cover in collaboration with Wing Shya donning Bottega Veneta

Expand Tweet

RM has been known as the brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta since March 2023. The 032c magazine collaborated with the Italian luxury brand, where the Persona singer was seen wearing a black tie, a classic white shirt, neat shorts, and a checkered woolen long coat. To complete the look, he accessorized Bottega Veneta Snake Socks.

Furthermore, the front page illustrated a retro-themed atmosphere in a classic noir cinematic scene, where the BTS rapper posed for the camera. The photographs for the magazine were captured by popular photographer Wing Shya, known for his work in well-known director Wong Kar-Wai's film Happy Together.

Wing Shya is also known to have collaborated with RM for his upcoming album concept photo. According to the official social media page of the K-pop boy group, the first set of Right Place, Wrong Person concept photos were captured by Wing Shya.

BTS’ RM’ drops teaser for upcoming song LOST MV

The Still Life singer is gearing up for his comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album will have eleven tracks: Nuts, Groin, Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST, Come Back to Me, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz),? (Interlude), Heaven, Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

Besides Wing Shya, RM collaborated with Takahiro Mizushima and Rosie Marks for the concept photos. The second set of photos was captured by Takahiro Mizushima and released on May 2, 2024. The third set of concept photos by Rosie Marks was released on May 17, 2024.

Creating anticipation among fans, on May 22, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an eye-catching teaser for the LOST music video on YouTube. According to the teaser, four individuals are standing in a group wearing retro-style suits looking up at the blinking tube light, the video exudes an eerie energy.

Previously he dropped the pre-release track Come Back to Me with a cinematic music video featuring actors like Kim Min-ha, Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A-hyun, Choi Seung-yoon, Kang Gil-woo, and Gil So-you on May 10.

Meanwhile, the song LOST will serve as the title track of the album and is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 24 at 1 PM KST (9 AM IST).