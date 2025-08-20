“Absolutely INSANE” - Fans in a frenzy as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu breaks the internet with his latest Calvin Klein campaign photos

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is once again fronting Calvin Klein, this time for the label’s Fall 2025 denim line, which unveiled on August 19, 2025. The new campaign arrives with fresh photos and a short film showing him in several outfits. Key items include jeans and jackets stamped with a reworked CK emblem, a variation of the house’s classic monogram. The brand described the look as &quot;clean&quot; and &quot;graphic.&quot;Other highlights of the collection include signature denim fits, such as the '90s straight jean in both vintage and dark washes, along with slim, carpenter, and '90s taper jeans. This places Mingyu at the forefront of the brand’s global campaign and fans are already in a frenzy over his appearance.&quot;Kim mingyu you are absolutely INSANE…,&quot; an X user commented.🎨 @suho_jinyoungLINKkim mingyu you are absolutely INSANE…Fans have been in praise of the singer's visuals in latest photos, with some maintaining that his &quot;style game&quot; is strong and that he &quot;worked hard&quot;.dudongee @kyeomavenueLINKANYTHING AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH I JUST KNOW THAT ANYTHING WOULD BE SO GOOD ON HIM AND I LOVE HIM SO MUCH !!!!! YOU WORKED HARD, KIM MINGYU !!!!!!!Keira_carrot @CarrotKeiraLINKThat's so cool! mingyu😍😍😍BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINKMingyu’s style game strongOthers have been saying that he truly is the Calvin Klein boy, thanking him for the photos.Kyleisa ¹³ ⚡ @sjjjswjmmdshc13LINKTHANK YOU FOR THIS BLESSINGnana🧚🏽‍♀️ @luvr8haoLINKhe really is the it boy of calvin kleinJEN.°.17 @SvntnYoon1004LINKMingyu x Calvin Klein ONE OF THE BEST THINGS THAT HAPPENED EVER!!!!!!!Mingyu has served as the face of Calvin Klein campaigns multiple timesSEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also led last year’s Fall 2024 denim ads for the brand. He was announced as a Calvin Klein ambassador on August 16, 2024, when he was featured in the brand's Fall 2024 campaign. The campaign was led by director AJ Duan and photographed by Park Jong-ha. It highlighted the rapper in CK staples, which included shirts, layered denim, and light outerwear.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the K-pop idol admitted he felt the weight of representing a brand with such reach but said the team on set helped ease the process.“I think that Calvin Klein is a brand that everybody, regardless of age, loves and enjoys. I know what a strong presence the brand has in front of the general public, so I was really nervous about whether I could be the best fit for the brand, and whether I could embody the identity of the brand properly,&quot; the idol stated.Subsequently, the South Korean artist yet again became the face of its Spring 2025 campaign in February. Shot by Leslie Zhang, the campaign showcased him in a range of bold yet casual denim looks. Highlights included the '90s Straight Jeans styled in multiple ways. It featured the new allover CK monogram, dark washes, and relaxed cuts, paired with classic logo tees, tanks, and jackets.On the group's front, SEVENTEEN marked their 10th year together in May with the album Happy Burstday. The band also confirmed a new world tour, which will stop in the U.S. this October.