  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Absolutely INSANE” - Fans in a frenzy as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu breaks the internet with his latest Calvin Klein campaign photos

“Absolutely INSANE” - Fans in a frenzy as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu breaks the internet with his latest Calvin Klein campaign photos

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:54 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is once again fronting Calvin Klein, this time for the label’s Fall 2025 denim line, which unveiled on August 19, 2025. The new campaign arrives with fresh photos and a short film showing him in several outfits. Key items include jeans and jackets stamped with a reworked CK emblem, a variation of the house’s classic monogram. The brand described the look as "clean" and "graphic."

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other highlights of the collection include signature denim fits, such as the '90s straight jean in both vintage and dark washes, along with slim, carpenter, and '90s taper jeans. This places Mingyu at the forefront of the brand’s global campaign and fans are already in a frenzy over his appearance.

"Kim mingyu you are absolutely INSANE…," an X user commented.
Ad

Fans have been in praise of the singer's visuals in latest photos, with some maintaining that his "style game" is strong and that he "worked hard".

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others have been saying that he truly is the Calvin Klein boy, thanking him for the photos.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Mingyu has served as the face of Calvin Klein campaigns multiple times

SEVENTEEN&#039;s Mingyu (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also led last year’s Fall 2024 denim ads for the brand. He was announced as a Calvin Klein ambassador on August 16, 2024, when he was featured in the brand's Fall 2024 campaign. The campaign was led by director AJ Duan and photographed by Park Jong-ha. It highlighted the rapper in CK staples, which included shirts, layered denim, and light outerwear.

Ad

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the K-pop idol admitted he felt the weight of representing a brand with such reach but said the team on set helped ease the process.

“I think that Calvin Klein is a brand that everybody, regardless of age, loves and enjoys. I know what a strong presence the brand has in front of the general public, so I was really nervous about whether I could be the best fit for the brand, and whether I could embody the identity of the brand properly," the idol stated.
Ad

Subsequently, the South Korean artist yet again became the face of its Spring 2025 campaign in February. Shot by Leslie Zhang, the campaign showcased him in a range of bold yet casual denim looks. Highlights included the '90s Straight Jeans styled in multiple ways. It featured the new allover CK monogram, dark washes, and relaxed cuts, paired with classic logo tees, tanks, and jackets.

On the group's front, SEVENTEEN marked their 10th year together in May with the album Happy Burstday. The band also confirmed a new world tour, which will stop in the U.S. this October.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications