Actor Gong Yoo gives hint of ‘Squid Game’ season 2 release date

On July 2, WWD KOREA uploaded a video titled Gong Yoo and Pharrell Williams met at the Louis Vuitton 2025 S/S show. In the clip, the South Korean actor unveiled the release date of Squid Game season 2. He stated that the second installment would be released sometime around Christmas 2024 and disclosed his experiences during the filming.

Trending

Gong Yoon recently attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring Summer 2025 Collection show, which was held in Pairs' Ma Maison de I'UNESCOPairs' Ma Maison de I'UNESCO, where American musician and singer Pharrell Williams unveiled his latest collection on June 19, 2024. Train to Busan actor was also announced as the newest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton on June 25, 2024.

Gong Yoo shared that Squid Game season 2 would release in December 2024

In the video shared by WWD Korea, Gong Yoo revealed that he had fun filming Squid Game season 2, disclosed the release schedule of the upcoming survival series, and stated:

"I had fun filming it. I think season 2 of Squid Game will be released simultaneously around Christmas this December."

Gong Yoo further shared why he liked the Louis Vuitton brand and commented,

"It's the only brand I knew before I became an actor. So it feels a bit familiar. It's new and fun to be invited as an ambassador after becoming an actor."

In the one-minute and forty-one-second video, Pharrell Williams also talked about his new Louis Vuitton Men's Spring Summer 2025 Collection and said:

"I will never ever dare to think we could be a reason for people to come together. But to present that notion and to present possibility in a poetic way is the only thing that we can do like only people can decide that they want to come together. I mean there's so much divisiveness out there in the world."

Williams added:

"I'm not, I mean. Listen, that wasn't a show about peace. That was a show about unity and the oneness of what one could look like when you just invite everybody in as a whole. That's all that work is like, and by the way again. We're not the most poetic. We are appreciative of this opportunity, and the platform is Louis Vuitton."

Expand Tweet

On February 1, 2024, Netflix dropped the first sneak- peek of Squid Game season 2. The streaming platform dropped three still cuts. In the first look, they provided a glimpse of Gong Yoo having a conversation with the character Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), confirming that they would return for the upcoming season. Still cuts featuring Lee Byung-hun and Park Gyu-young were also dropped.

According to Netflix, Squid Game season 2 would introduce a group of contestants desperate to put their lives on the line in a strange and mysterious survival game. The winner would get a sum of 45.6 billion in cash. It would showcase the leading character, Gi-hu, who began chasing someone with an ulterior motive after abandoning his plans to visit the United States.

Netflix has not confirmed the exact release date of Squid Game season 2. However, the streaming platform has confirmed that the series is slated to premiere in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback