aespa to collaborate with Steve Aoki for upcoming Whiplash remix

On March 24, local time, the South Korean media outlet Edaily reported that aespa would collaborate with the American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki for the English version of the former's hit track Whiplash.

According to the publication, a Whiplash remixed version would allow listeners to enjoy aespa's vocals in a unique style through a tech house beat. It would be different from the original song. It would be interpreted by him in his own style.

For those unversed, Whiplash was released on October 21, 2024, through SM Entertainment. It was distributed by Kakao Entertainment and Warner Records, domestically and internationally, respectively. It served as the title track of aespa's fifth mini-album of the same name. The record featured six tracks, including Whiplash, Kill It, Fights, Not Feelings, Pink Hoodie, Flowers, and Just Another Girl.

aespa bagged four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2025

aespa graced the MTV Video Music Awards: Japan (VMAJ) on March 19, 2025. It was held at the Arena Yokohama, Japan. The band bagged four awards at the award ceremony. The accolades won by them have been listed below:

Artist of the Year Best Group Video under the International category for Whiplash Best Dance Video for Supernova Best K-pop Video for Armageddon

The four-members wore an all-black ensembel from the different luxury brands. Karina, Ningning, Winter, and Giselle donned an outfit dress from Pomellato, Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari, and Tom Wood.

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, the band made its official debut on November 17, 2020, with the single Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment and subsequently added to the band's second extended play Girls. The EP was dropped on July 8, 2022. It featured six tracks, including Girls, Illusion, Lingo, Life's Too Short, ICU, and Life's Too Short (English Version).

The four-member group released their first studio album Armageddon on May 27, 2024, through SM Entertainment, Kakao, and Virgin. It featured ten tracks, including Supernova, Armageddon, Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat, Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

They unveiled the first Japanese single Hot Mess on July 3, 2024, through SM Entertainment and Warner Music Japan.

In recent news, the band would be honored as Billboard's Women in Music's 2025 Group of the Year category. The event will take place on March 29, 2025, at YouTubetheater in Los Angeles. The tickets for sale have already started on February 13, 2025.

