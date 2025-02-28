"KOREA’S IT GIRL"— Fans go gaga over aespa's Karina's look for PRADA at Milan Fashion Week 2025

On February 27, 2025, the South Korean K-pop idol aespa's Karina graced Prada's FW25 Womenswear Fashion show in Milan, sending the internet into a meltdown. The event revealed the latest collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

She donned a yellow colored body-fitting dress with a diamond-shaped pattern. She complemented her overall look with her hair cascading down the shoulders, light makeup, and a signature bag from the Italian Luxury fashion house.

Subsequently, the female artist's latest look for Prada at the Milan Fashion Week 2025 circulated on social media. It went viral among the fandom, who could not stop gushing over the new appearance of the female artist.

"KOREA’S IT GIRL," an X user tweeted.

The internet users stated that aespa's Karina looked "ethereal" and "elegant" at the Milan Fashion Week.

"At Milan Fashion Week 2024, aespa's Karina captivated audiences in a stunning white dress at Prada's Fall/Winter show. Her ethereal beauty and elegant presence garnered widespread admiration," a fan reacted.

"her hair, her face, her outfit, her eyes, her pose, her lips, her nose, her beauty like that of a little porcelain doll, she is so insanely unreal KARINA AT MILAN FW25," a fan shared.

"LADY KARINA of the aespa dynasty has graced us peasants with her presence, and i am but a mere speck of dust in her royal path," a fan commented.

Many fans noted that she looked gorgeous and owned the event.

"She’s looking gorgeous as always," a user reacted.

"Karina from aespa absolutely stole the show at Prada's Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week! Her presence as a brand ambassador brought such a fresh and captivating energy to the runway. With her stunning visuals and effortless style, she perfectly embodied Prada’s blend of elegance and boldness. That short hair look? Iconic. She’s truly cementing herself as a global fashion force!" a user shared.

"Karina absolutely owned the Prada Fashion Show—elegance, grace, and pure princess energy!" a user mentioned.

More about aespa's Karina

The South Korean rapper and singer Karina is the leader of the band aespa. She is also a member of the unit GOT the Beat. She officially debuted as an idol on November 17, 2020, with the digital single Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus.

aespa's Karina has released other albums with the group, including Savage, Girls, My World, Drama, Whiplash, Forever, Next Level, Welcome to My World, and more records. aespa unveiled their first full-length album, Armageddon, on May 27, 2024, through SM Entertainment. It featured 10 tracks.

In recent news, the agency has confirmed that aespa would release their sixth mini album in the second half of 2025.

