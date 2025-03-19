 "They are so beautiful"- Fans react as aespa graces the 2025 MTV VMAJ Red carpet

On March 19, 2025, the South Korean girl group aespa graced the MTV Video Music Awards: Japan (VMAJ) red carpet, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The event took place at K-Arena Yokohama, Japan. The four members donned an all-black ensemble from different brands.

Karina, Giselle, Ningning, and Winter donned a one-piece dress from Pomellato, Tom Wood, Louis Vuitton, and Bvlgari. They won four accolades, namely, Best Group Video (Instrumental), Best Dance Video, Best K-pop Video, and Artist of the Year.

Subsequently, the quartet's latest look and achievement circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over their appearance, and an X user tweeted:

"They are so beautiful The fantastic four."

The fandom mentioned aespa slayed the latest award ceremony with their unique outfits. They shared snippets praising the group's appearance.

"aespa absolutely slayed the 2025 MTV VMAJ Red Carpet total icons,"- a fan shared.

"Aespa made quite the impression at the 2025 MTV VMAJ Pre-Show Red Carpet at Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa. They stepped out in stunning black dresses that radiated a bold, captivating aura—marking their first-ever red carpet appearance in Japan. As a group that’s already nabbed awards like “Artist of the Year” and multiple video honors for tracks like “Whiplash,” “Supernova,” and “Armageddon,” their arrival was a highlight of the event,"- a user mentioned.

"aespa always brings such a unique style to events,"- a user commented.

Many fans mentioned that the band was finally getting the due recognition.

"Group earned recognition rightly,"- a user reacted.

"Deserving group for a reason,"- a user shared.

"I just feel like a proud mama,"- a user mentioned.

More about aespa

The four-member group debuted on November 17, 2020, with the digital single Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. It features four members, including Karina, Giselle, Ningning, and Winter. The band made its broadcast debut on November 20, 2025, through KBS2's Music Bank.

Subsequently, they earned their first music show win on SBS's Inkigayo on January 17, 2021. They went on releasing their first extended play Savage on October 5, 2021, through SM Entertainment. The record featured six tracks, including Aenergy, Savage, I'll Make You Cry, Yeppi Yeppi, Iconic, and Lucid Dreamus.

In recent news, the band unveiled their fifth extended play Whiplash on October 21, 2025, through SM Entertainment. It was distributed by Kakao Entertainment. The record featured six tracks including, Whiplash, Kill It, Flights, Not Feelings, Pink Hoodie, Flowers, and Just Another Girl.

