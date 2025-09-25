Alice in Borderland season 3: Are Chishiya and Kuina back? Cameos explained

Netflix has released season three of Alice in Borderland on September 25, 2025. The Japanese live-action drama, drawn from Haro Aso’s manga, has officially gone beyond the source after season two ended, where the comic closed.The latest storyline brings Arisu, portrayed by Kento Yamazaki, and Usagi, played by Tao Tsuchiya, back into the Borderlands for another round of dangerous contests. However, this time, fan favorites Shuntaro Chishiya (Nijirô Murakami) and Hikari Kuina (Aya Asahina) also appeared in one of the new episodes. Promotional material for season three did not feature Chishiya or Kuina. Meanwhile, posters and trailers also excluded them, signaling the likely absence. Both the characters reappear only briefly in the finale.Chishiya appears when the short sequence places him in conversation with Arisu, now shown as a therapist in the real world. Their exchange centers on reasons for living, with Chishiya remarking that even having none can serve as one. His appearance spans only moments, offering closure rather than a return.The new season also revisits earlier characters during its closing arc. Alongside Chishiya and Kuina, even Morizono Aguni, Akane Heiya, and Suguru Niragi are shown in quick cameos as well.Among supporting characters, Rizuna Ann, played by Ayaka Miyoshi, plays the largest part in season three. She aids Arisu’s path back into the Borderlands and protects him against Banda, a resident aiming to trap him there. Her role proves essential in guiding Arisu toward saving Usagi.Why are Chishiya &amp; Kuina absent from Alice in Borderland season 3?Nijirō Murakami and Aya Asahina in Alice in Borderland (Image via Instagram/@asahina_aya, X/@Netflix_PH)Both Nijirō Murakami and Aya Asahina sat out of Alice in Borderland season 3. Dexerto reported that the Japanese actor stepped back from work to deal with his mental health. Murakami's pause came right as the show was being filmed, leaving the character out of the main story. Neither Netflix nor Murakami has confirmed the details.Meanwhile, according to CBR, Asahina did not return due to her pregnancy, which overlapped with the show's filming schedule. The decision leaves both roles with a resolved conclusion from season two, after Arisu defeated the Queen of Hearts.In those closing scenes, Chishiya regained consciousness in a hospital beside his rival Niragi, expressing a wish to live differently. Kuina returned to her family and gained recognition from her father. These outcomes allowed the characters to step away while the narrative advanced with a fresh roster.All three seasons of Alice in Borderland are available to stream on Netflix!