"All they did was breathe"- Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK tops Idol Group Brand Reputation ranking for November 2024

On November 22, 2024, the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK topped the Idol Group Brand Reputation ranking for the month, making the fandom proud. The female band recorded over 12,846,175 brand reputation index, 718,264 media index, 8,651,560 community index, 404,566 participation index, and 3,071,785 communication index.

Subsequently, the band's latest milestone circulated on social media, and the fandom could not contain their excitement. They took to the internet and shared multiple congratulatory praises.

Some added that the band achieved the feat even when they did not release any full-length album in the last few years. An X user tweeted:

"All they did was breathe!!! My girls did it without releasing any album."

The fandom stated that the group's latest milestone showcased their influence and impact. They added that the band achieved it without even making a comeback.

"#1 without even giving us something new. yup that's queen behaviour,"- a fan reacted.

"Doing this without a single comeback is insane,"- a fan shared.

"Wow this is on top Blackpink girls rock and roll,"- a fan commented.

Many fans stated that nobody could touch BLACKPINK's reputation, and hence, they were proud of them.

"Nobody can touch BLACKPINK reputation,"- a user reacted.

"I'm so proud,"- a user shared.

"damn still on top,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK

The South Korean girl group featured four members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. They debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One. It featured two tracks, including Whistle and Boombayah.

The record emerged as the band's number-one entry on the Circle Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Songs, respectively.

The band has been associated with YG Entertainment, YGEX, Interscope Records, Universal Music Japan, and Polydor Records. They have an impressive discography, including The Album (2020), Born Pink (2022), Blackpink in Your Area (2018), and others.

They have headlined numerous concerts, including Arena Tour, In Your Area World Tour, Born Pink World Tour, YG Palm Stage- 2021 Blackpink: The Show, and other shows.

In recent news, the members were invited by King Charles III as honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to honor their significant role as advocates for COP26.

The band was awarded the medicals during a special investiture at Buckingham Palace. The event was also attended by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The group was also awarded the Guinness World Record for the most-streamed female group on the audio-streaming platform Spotify, with 8.88 billion streams.

In August 2024, the band organized a fan sign event in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate the group's eighth anniversary.

Subsequently, YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun-suk, confirmed that they would be making a comeback and embark on a world tour in 2025.

