“All are waiting for the king’s return”- Fans react to Elle Hong Kong quoting a possible appearance by BTS’ Taehyung in upcoming physical Celine event

Elle Hong Kong recently teased fans on Instagram about the possibility of BTS’ Taehyung making a comeback at CELINE events. On February 17, 2025, the magazine announced via its Instagram that CELINE is gearing up for a return to in-person shows, a move ushered in by the appointment of their new creative director Michael Rider.

Rider's debut collection is set to be showcased in Paris on July 6, 2025. Since the event is scheduled for July, one of CELINE’s ambassadors, BTS’ V, is expected to be discharged from the military by then. This timing has led to speculations about V's potential appearance at the show, with excited comments flooding in online.

“They’ve had enough of this taehyung drought as well,” a fan remarked.

“Oh fatherhyung we are so excited,” a fan wrote.

“We'll be loud and hype our man up!!!!!” a fan shared.

Some other fans commented,

“He has a real impact, " fan wrote.

“Whole world is seated,” another fan remarked.

“Everybody wants him back so bad i’m crying,” a fan said.

BTS' Taehyung to reportedly return to CELINE's ambassadorial duties in July 2025

On November 21, 2024, Peter Utz, CELINE's Head Director of Couture and Events, confirmed on his personal Instagram that BTS’ Taehyung, remains an active ambassador for the luxury brand. His announcement addressed rumors that V might have ended his association with CELINE. These rumors were fueled by the speculations that V's military service could have influenced the decision.

In his caption, Utz tagged the current Korean ambassadors, including V, thereby reaffirming his ongoing relationship with the brand.

Michael Rider's CELINE show is scheduled between Paris Men's Fashion Week, running from June 24 to 29, and Paris Haute Couture Week, set for July 7 to 11. Elle Hong Kong teased V fans on Instagram with a caption stating:

“Brand ambassador V will be discharged from military service on June 10, so there’s a chance he will appear at this fashion show. Are you looking forward to it?”

Elle Hong Kong’s playful message has left fans hopeful and buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating Taehyung's return under CELINE's new creative direction.

Taehyung was announced as the CELINE ambassador in March 2023. The announcement was made while he appeared on the cover of Elle Korea and promoted the French Luxury house. Other K-pop idols who are also CELINE ambassadors include Danielle Marsh, Lisa from Blackpink, and boyband TWS.

