“Another video of why fanwars are stupid” — Internet reacts as BTS' j-hope personally greets G-Dragon at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 backstage

On February 23, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released the behind-the-scenes of BTS' j-hope 2025 Gala des Pièces Jaunes preparation and backstage tidbits on BANGTANTV (YouTube). The K-pop community was delighted to see the Grammy-nominated artist walk toward G-Dragon's dressing room to personally greet him backstage.

The interaction was brief as G-Dragon was getting ready for his performance as well. The two K-pop idols discussed their stay duration in Paris before heading back to South Korea. Furthermore, j-hope also interacted with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, who was seen praising the BTS rapper.

The 2025 Gala des Pièces Jaunes was held on January 23 at Paris La Défense Arena. It was a star-studded event where artists like j-hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, G-Dragon, Katy Perry, and more gathered to raise funds to improve the hospital conditions for kids and teenagers.

j-hope marked his first music gig on the night since returning from his military service in October 2024, performing on a three-song set. During his Weverse livestream the same day, he revealed that he was specially requested by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, to open the show. The rapper performed On the Street, More, and an orchestral finale of BTS' MIC Drop.

The sight of j-hope alongside G-Dragon at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes created waves of reactions on social media. One fan wrote on X:

"Another video of why fanwars are stupid."

Fans underscored how BTS has always treated their juniors and seniors with utmost respect.

"Wow jhope is so well mannered...he has always been kind," a fan wrote.

"You will always see BTS interacting with seniors or juniors without any arrogance or ego which you will rarely see in any other kpop artist. So no doubt I stan the right group," another fan stated.

"Since debut until they become famous, bts stays the same. They're very respectful even in their juniors and seniors..I love you hobi," another fan added.

Several others echoed similar sentiments and flooded social media.

"Because if there’s one thing about BTS, is that they will always be humble and polite regardless of what happened in the past. They’re different and so special," a fan commented.

"Hobi is sweet, polite and kind, if someone has a problem with that, please seek professional help," another fan said.

"Bts members has been respectful since they debuted, nobody can't change my mind," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope set to embark on his maiden solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE

BTS' j-hope is now set to finally embark on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The opening is scheduled for February 28, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour 2025 is set to comprise 31 performances in major cities. The tour will begin with a three-night show at KSPO Dome, Seoul, from February 28 to March 2, 2025, before j-hope flies to North America with a two-night show taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14.

In North America, the artist will visit Chicago, San Antonio, and Oakland on his way to conclude the leg in Los Angeles. Remarkably, he will become the first member of BTS and the first Korean and K-pop solo act to headline Los Angeles's BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

After a quick stop in Europe, j-hope will perform in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei. His solo world tour will be ending with two more shows in Osaka at Kyocera Dome on May 31 and June 1.

Here is the full list of dates and venues from j-hope's world tour:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Kallang, Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

In late 2024, G-Dragon returned with singles Power and Home Sweet Home, in October and November, respectively. His third studio album, Übermensch, is scheduled to be released on February 25.

