“This is the average price”— Fans defend G-Dragon as his solo tour Übermensch ticket prices draw backlash for being expensive

On Friday, February 14, ticket prices for G-Dragon's upcoming solo tour, Übermensch, for its South Korea dates were revealed. The concert is scheduled to take place on March 29 and March 30 at Sun Goyan Stadium, with presales set to begin on February 26. The public sales for the tickets will kickstart on February 27.

However, shortly after the ticket prices were announced, several netizens criticized them as overpriced. As many expressed their disappointment over the allegedly expensive tickets for G-Dragon's solo concert in South Korea, his fans and other netizens came to his defense. They pointed out that these prices are the average concert ticket prices in the K-pop industry.

Many also argued that the prices were lower than those of other K-pop concerts, calling out the criticism as unnecessary. One netizen on X wrote:

"They are dramatic OMG, some of us pay 300-1000 depending on the artist or even more. VIP $150? Please !!! This is the average price"

Netizens expressed support for the ticket prices on social media.

"The most expensive ticket being 150 usd which is like 225 aud only??? Let the knets be upset so then I can buy a ticket" said a fan on X

"Huh? That’s what u called expensive? Its cheaper than any country. U will shock when u know concert ticket in Indonesia more expensive than this" added another fan

"$150!! For VVIP!! Can we have these prices in my country cause VVIP where I live is quite literally $1000 not including travel expenses" commented a netizen

Netizens expressed that the ticket prices charged by G-Dragon for his solo tour in South Korea, Übermensch, were reasonable and fair.

"Hmmm it’s really not. Still cheaper than international prices" stated a fan

"The ticket is like buying a t-shirt" added an X user

"Arent they lucky. We had to give around $230 in thailand for vip" said a netizen

"Oh my God, the tickets are really cheap, in Indonesia they're already 5 million, bro." commented another X user

All you need to know about G-Dragon's recent solo activities

G-Dragon, aka Kwon Ji-yong, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur. He debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 as a member of BIGBANG. The idol is referred to as the King of K-pop for his groundbreaking music releases, stage performances, etc. The idol made his solo debut in 2009 with the release of his first solo album, Heartbreaker.

Since then, he has rolled out several singles and albums, such as Untitled 2014, That XX, Crayon, One of A Kind, etc. However, following the release of his second album, COUP D'ETAT, in 2013, he's been inactive as a soloist. After a decade-long hiatus, the idol rolled out his first comeback single, Power, in October 2024.

He followed it up with another single, Home Sweet Home, released in November 2024, featuring fellow BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang. Recently, the idol announced the release of his third studio album, Übermensch, scheduled to drop on February 25, 2025. The tracklist for Übermensch:

HOME SWEET HOME POWER TOO BAD DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMANA GYRO-DROP

G-Dragon is also expected to roll out a solo world tour in 2025 under the same name as his upcoming album, Übermensch. However, the dates and venues of the same have not yet been announced other than the two initial concerts in South Korea, on March 29 and 30.

In other news, G-Dragon will be hosting a reality variety show, Good Day, directed by renowned PD Kim Tae Ho. The show will air on MBC and is expected to be a music-centered variety program featuring several guests in each episode. The premiere of the show is scheduled for February 16, 9:10 PM KST.

