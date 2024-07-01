“ARMYTONGS WE WON TODAY”- Fans react as Lovely Runner’s fame, Byeon Woo-seok was spotted wearing the same jacket as BTS’ Jungkook from 3D MV

Fans were surprised when Byeon Woo-seok, star of Lovely Runner, was recently spotted donning the same jacket that BTS's Jungkook wore in the 3D music video.

Woo-seok wore the black and white jacket with red detailing at a fan meeting in Singapore during his Summer Letter tour. Jungkook styled it with a white t-shirt, off-white pants, and black boots, while Woo-seok paired it with a black t-shirt and black pants.

On September 29, 2023, BTS member Jungkook released 3D, his second song for the year, featuring rapper Jack Harlow.

With Woo-seok at his peak, thanks to Lovely Runner, Fans were drawn to this resemblance between their favourite stars and excitedly expressed their delight.

"ARMYTONGS WE WON TODAY" said one fan who was a part of both fandoms.

"Hjsjsjsjsn my two universe" said another.

"BYEON WOO SEOK IS ABOUT TO HIT THAT 3D BY JUNGKOOK" said another excited fan.

"South Korean Actor Byeon Woo Seok, who gained popularity for his K-drama “Lovely Runner” was seen wearing the same jacket as Jungkook from 3D MV in his fanmeeting" said another fansite.

"This man right there is the end of all the idols, models and actors. Except the fact that he cannot dance Wooseok is good with freaking everything. Korea better declare him as a national treasure and register him with UNESCO. He is an ART" said another fan reacting to Wooseok's post in the white jacket.

"I would not be to physically handle this lol" said another fan.

How did Byeon Woo-seok's fan meeting in Singapore go?

After the Manila fan meet, the Summer Letter fan meet at the Singapore Expo on June 30 was an emotional roller coaster for fans. Even though the scheduled start time of 6 p.m. was exceeded by about an hour, Byeon Woo-seok did not let his supporters down when he hit the stage.

Cheers broke out from the audience as Byeon Woo-seok opened his fan meet with the lively song Loveholic from the Lovely Runner soundtrack.

Byeon Woo-seok sang, spoke with fans, and even reenacted famous drama sequences with them during the event. He was taken aback when a fan-made film was played during the ceremony and even got emotional with all the support and love that the fans showered on him. Several local supporters were seen encouraging the actor in his mother tongue, Korean.

However, fans had a few complaints regarding the program being cut short and having started an hour late.

