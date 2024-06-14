BTS' Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' breaks record for biggest debut by K-pop acts on Spotify Global Global weekly chart in 2024, surpassing FRI(END)S

BTS' Jungkook's latest single, Never Let Go, broke the record of the biggest debut day for any song by a K-pop artist on Spotify's Global Weekly Chart in 2024. The song has surpassed his fellow group member Kim Taehyung's solo track FRI(END)S for the biggest debut song on the chart.

While all the seven members were serving in the military, Never Let Go was released as a gift for the fans during the 2024 FESTA in celebration of BTS' 11th anniversary on June 7. Besides lending his voice to the song, Jungkook has been credited for co-writing the song.

The song received appreciation from millions of listeners in the second week of June from the 7th to the 13th. This week, Never Let Go ranked No. 21 on the Spotify Global Weekly Top Songs Chart with 24 million filtered streams, marking the biggest debut week for a K-pop song this year. According to ReOrbit, streams that show bot-like behavior, like repeatedly listening, are excluded from filtered streams.

Previously, with 7.7 million unfiltered streams (a total of all streams without excluding bot-like streams), the song had the biggest debut day on the music service platform. Never Let Go was ranked No. 34 on the Daily Top Songs chart on June 13. Moreover, Jungkook ranked No. 44 on the Spotify Top Artists Global chart.

BTS’ Jungkook's Never Let Go becomes the fastest song in 2024 to reach the top 5 of iTunes US Charts

Within 50 minutes of the release of the BTS maknae's Never Let Go, the song surpassed renowned rapper Eminem's song Houdini and swiftly entered the top 5 of the iTunes Top Songs Chart in the United States. Jungkook extended his record as the first solo K-pop artist to have 11 songs reach No. 1 as his latest track topped the iTunes US Chart.

Besides Spotify charts, on June 8, Never Let Go reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 100 regions, including Italy, Japan, Australia, France, and many more. Never Let Go is the only song besides Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S to top iTunes charts in a hundred countries.

On June 13, the BTS vocalist shared a handwritten letter through a VCR at the 2024 FESTA event held at the Jamsil Sports Field Complex in Seoul. Jungkook shared his thoughts about the song Never Let Go and expressed his wish to perform it.

He stated,

“Did you listen to the fan song “Never Let Go” released in June? Even when I was working on the song, I really wanted to release it as a fan song. I hope my feelings were conveyed well. Originally, I was going to show a performance as well, but unfortunately I couldn't do it because I didn't have enough time.”

He further added,

“If I get the chance, I really want to show it on stage later (nothing ready yet). But I really want to perform on stage. I want to hear ARMY’s cheers quickly. I want to do great songs again.”

Jungkook on Jin's military discharge

On June 12, Jungkook was spotted at the eldest member Jin's military discharge along with RM, J-Hope, V, and Jimin. The Seven singer is currently serving in the military and took a permitted leave to receive Jin on discharge. Meanwhile, according to the official X page of BTS, all seven members, including Suga, were spotted together at the HYBE Headquarters in Seoul.