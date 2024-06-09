BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Never Let Go’ receives 7.7 Million unfiltered Spotify streams, becoming the biggest debut by a Kpop act in 2024

On June 9, BTS' Jungkook's latest digital single, Never Let Go, debuted with 7,737,027 unfiltered streams on the Spotify counter and created history as the biggest debut by a K-pop act in 2024. The track is a digital fan song released on June 7, 2024, through BigHit Music as part of the ongoing FESTA 2024 annual event to commemorate the group's eleventh anniversary.

According to Team ReOrbit, the definition of Unfiltered Streams is as follows:

"Unfiltered streams are a total of all streams, without removing 'bot-like' streams. This is the count you see on the Spotify desktop app and helps determine whether we met our main streaming goals."

According to a press release by the agency on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, Never Let Go conveyed Jungkook's love and admiration for the fandom.

“Never Let Go is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message 'to never let go of each other’s hands,' as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track," it stated.

BTS' Jungkook holds the total six out of ten biggest song debuts by K-pop soloists in Spotify History

BTS' Jungkook continued to rule the Spotify charts with his tracks, including Seven, Left and Right, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next to You, Never Let Go, and Dreamers. The tracks have been included in the list of the biggest song debuts by a K-pop soloist in Spotify History under unfiltered streams. He holds the six out of ten of the biggest song debut by a K-pop soloist.

His debut digital single, Seven, released on July 14, 2023, debuted with 20.6 million unfiltered streams in Spotify history. It recorded the most opening-day streams for a male artist and collaboration in history and the biggest debut of 2023. Seven is a UK garage pop record expressing one's desire to spend all their time with a significant other.

Jungkook's collaborative track with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth, Left and Right, was also cited as one of the biggest song debuts by a K-pop soloist with unfiltered streams of 8.72 million on Spotify counter. It was released on June 24, 2022, and the song depicted the condition of a lovesick person who was consumed by the thoughts of their past love.

Meanwhile, 3D(feat. Jack Harlow) debuted with unfiltered streams of 8.29 million on Spotify Counter and was crowned as the third biggest song debut by a K-pop soloist in history. It was released on September 29, 2023, and delved into expressions of feelings for an available individual. It showcased the more mature side of Jungkook.

Standing Next to You, the title track of the album, Golden, was crowned as the fourth biggest song debut by a K-pop soloist in the history of the audio streaming platform, with unfiltered streams of 8.26 million. It was released on November 3, 2023. Never Let Go occupied sixth place in the list as the biggest song debut by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history.

Dreamers was placed as the eighth biggest song debut on Spotify with an unfiltered stream of 6.33 million. It was released on November 20 as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack. In recent news, Never Let Go emerged as the fastest song of 2024 to top the iTunes Top Songs Charts in 100 countries.

Jungkook penned down a heartfelt letter on Weverse

After Never Let Go's release, Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he penned his thoughts regarding the fan song. He confessed that he worked on the track while thinking about ARMYs and stated, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"ARMYs, did you receive my song gift well heh.. it would be great if you liked it :) I worked on it while thinking of you all right from the start, and you might wonder if the hook repeats for too long, but to be honest it was a song I was planning to show along with a dance of the house genre like a performance song."

He confessed that he did not have time to record a performance video for Never Let Go and shared the letter to make fans understand the situation. Jungkook commented, as translated by @btsinthemoment:

"But I didn't have time so I couldn't go through with it ㅜ it's a shame.. if I was to turn back time, I would've filmed it somehow."

He concluded the letter by expressing his gratitude to the fandom for staying with them throughout the years and celebrating their eleventh anniversary together:

"Anyways, our 11th anniversary has already come hehe I'm thankful that you've always been by <our> side and I hope you all never get sick and that you're healthy also, it's summer so it's really hot, so be careful of the heat! then, bye."

BTS' Jungkook began mandatory conscription on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, the idol was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he would serve the remaining duty period.