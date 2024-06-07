On June 7, 2024, BTS's Jungkook released his latest single, Never Let Go, as a gift to the fans, known as ARMYs, to celebrate the group's 11th debut anniversary. In under 50 minutes, the song became the fastest track of 2024 to reach the top 5 on the iTunes US chart.

As per kworb.net, the song is holding the #1 spot at the time of writing. According to Weverse notice, this track by Jungkook is his heartfelt gratitude towards his fandom. The notice states,

“Never Let Go” is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message “to never let go of each other’s hands,” as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world."

Jungkook surpassed Eminem's Houdini, Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy), Post Malone's I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen), and Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph's High Road to reach the top spot on iTunes.

BTS Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' for FESTA 2024 hits a milestone and the recent Weverse update

With Never Let Go reaching #1 on US iTunes, Jungkook extends his record as the first and only K-soloist to have 11 songs achieve the milestone on the chart in US iTunes history.

Furthermore, the song soon reached #1 in 90 countries on iTunes worldwide. Some countries include Argentina, India, Brazil, France, Oman, Italy, Germany, the USA, Australia, Spain, Norway, Palestine, Nepal and New Zealand.

On the same day as the song's release, Jungkook took to Weverse, a fan interaction app, to share his thoughts. The South Korean pop star explained that the repetitive parts of the song's hook were intentional, as it's meant to be a performance piece. He expressed his wish to perform the house-genre dance live for the fans. As translated by an X user, @Daily_JKUpdate, Jungkook said,

"You might wonder if the hook is repeated for a long time. Actually, it's a song that I wanted to show you along with the house genre dance... It's a performance song... But I didn't have time to host the show ㅜ It's too bad."

More about the 2024 FESTA celebration

FESTA, a two-week annual celebration leading up to the group's debut date on June 13, is currently underway for this year, beginning on June 1, 2024. This year's FESTA features content prepared by the members before their enlistment, as they cannot celebrate in person due to their mandatory military service.

These two weeks are packed with exclusive content, new releases, live concerts, and more each year. Despite all the members currently enlisted, the band has ensured that fans receive something in their absence, whether it's BANGBANG Con concert replays, fan gift tracks like 'Never Let Go,' or throwback photos from their debut.

The most anticipated event for fans this year is the eldest member, Jin, returning from the military. Having enlisted first, he will return sooner than the others, while the rest are expected back in 2025, except for J-Hope, who will return later this year. Jin is scheduled to hold an in-person meet-and-greet session with fans on June 13, 2024.

As per Weverse, the event will occur at the Futsal Field and Sports Park within the Seoul Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.