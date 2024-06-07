"It's a performance song"— BTS Jungkook shares thoughts on Weverse after dropping FESTA 2024 track 'Never Let Go'

On Friday, June 7, 2024, BTS's Jungkook released his latest single, Never Let Go, as a gift to ARMYs in celebration of the group's 11th debut anniversary. On the same day, he took to Weverse, a fan interaction app, to share his thoughts.

The South Korean popstar explained that the repetitive parts of the song's hook were intentional, as it's meant to be a performance piece. He expressed his wish to perform the house-genre dance live for the fans.

As translated by an X user, @Daily_JKUpdate, the youngest of the group stated,

"You might wonder if the hook is repeated for a long time Actually, it's a song that I wanted to show you along with the house genre dance.. It's a performance song.. But I didn't have time to host the show ㅜ It's too bad.."

For those unaware, BTS vocalist Jungkook is credited as the songwriter for this track. In the Weverse post, the singer also revealed that he had the fans in mind while working on the lyrics, which made ARMYs emotional as they missed the members' presence during this year's FESTA celebration.

"ARMY, did you get the gift for the song... I hope you like it :) I worked on it thinking about you from the beginning," Jungkook wrote.

The Hate You singer concluded his message by mentioning their anniversary and advising fans to stay cautious, avoid the heat, and stay healthy. Fans have previously speculated that the title Never Let Go was likely inspired by a line from one of Jungkook's favorite movies, Titanic.

Jungkook's gifts to fans for BTS's debut anniversaries and more

Jungkook has a history of releasing songs as gifts to fans during FESTA. In 2020, he released Still With You, which remains a fan favorite. In 2022, he released My You, a composition inspired largely by one of his live sessions with fans. Now, in 2024, he has released Never Let Go.

FESTA, a two-week annual celebration that leads up to the group's debut date on June 13, is currently underway for this year beginning from June 1, 2024. This year's FESTA features content prepared by the members before their enlistment, as they are unable to celebrate in person due to their mandatory military service.

Each year, these two weeks are packed with exclusive content, new releases, live concerts, and more. Despite all the members currently being enlisted, the band has ensured that fans receive something in their absence, whether it's BANGBANG Con concert replays, fan gift tracks like Never Let Go, or throwback photos from their debut to the present.

The most anticipated event for fans this year is the return of the eldest member, Jin, from the military. Having enlisted first, he will return sooner than the others, while the rest are expected back in 2025, except for J-Hope, who will return later this year.

Jin is scheduled to hold an in-person meet-and-greet session with fans on June 13, 2024. The event will take place at the Futsal Field and Sports Park within the Seoul Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea, as per Weverse.