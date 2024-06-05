"COMPOSER JUNGKOOK IS COMING": Fans elated as BTS' member is credited as songwriter and producer for his upcoming release ’Never Let Go’

On June 5, 2024, several posts surfaced on social media, revealing that BTS' Jungkook has been credited as a songwriter and producer for his upcoming track, Never Let Go, creating a buzz on the internet. He has also been reportedly credited for the background vocals and vocal arrangement of the release.

According to BigHit Music, the track Never Let Go is a tribute to his fans and a token of gratitude for the endless love for ARMYs all over the world. The agency stated in their press release shared on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse:

"Never Let Go is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans, encapsulating the message to never let go of each other’s hands as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track."

Soon, the news about Jungkook being credited as the songwriter and producer for Never Let Go went viral on social media. One user tweeted:

"PRODUCER JUNGKOOK IS COMING . COMPOSER JUNGKOOK IS COMING.NEVER LET GO IS COMING."

Netizens stated they would showcase their utmost support to the idol and expressed excitement for the upcoming track Never Let Go. While others moved to tears because Jungkook penned down the track, himself thinking about ARMYs.

"We all have to support him and give him all our love support and energy !!! he will only be able to see our love with support , give the song all the support and attention guys jungkook deserve it," a fan reacted.

"And him saying that whenever he thinks about writing lyrics, its only ARMY And he's credited as producer too? Kooks is there something you are *not* good at? Except microwaving. Golden macknae is goldening," a fan shared.

"Vocalist,songwriter,composer, producer, and army number one lover AND HE SAID HE HAS A PERSONAL SONG THAT HE WROTE WHILE THINKING ABOUT US AND IT'S SIMILAR TO SWY GOD I LOVE HIM SMMMM," a fan commented.

The fandom also expressed how Never Let Go would hit them hard like Jungkook's previous songs, including Still With You and My You. They also flaunted how the idol was a member of the Korea Music Copyright Association and talked about replying to haters.

"Coming with a whole package of being credited as songwriter, producer, composer and vocalist, i can't wait to hear the timeless he has created this time. bc one thing about jungkook whenever he works on the songs entirely it is bound to hit you in the feels," a user reacted.

"All those antis downplaying JK’s talents & success just because he CHOSE not to compose & produce his own songs in Golden are looking like clowns now. And for those that don’t know, JK is a member of KOMCA," a user commented.

"Oh this song from him to us is going to hit harder in the feels. We will get another Still With You and My You,"- a user shared.

BTS' Jungkook's upcoming track Never Let Go is a fan tribute

The upcoming track, Never Let Go, is a fan tribute where the idol aims to convey his raw feelings to the fandom all over the world. While Bak is playing guitar for the track, the people involved in the vocal production include Jungkook and GHSTLOOP. GHSTLOOP is also involved in the vocal arrangement and digital editing of the track.

Meanwhile, the individuals involved in the composition of the Never Let Go lyrics not only involve Jungkook but also include Anton Martin, Mendo, Tobias Dekker, Sin Fane, Jesse Bluee, Bak, Melanie, Fontana, and Michel Lindgren Schulz.

The idol released his solo debut album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, featuring Standing Next to You as the leading track and eleven other songs.

It was released through BigHit Music and featured prominent artists, including Jack Harlow, Latto, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and others. Some of the popular tracks from the album are Seven, 3D, Hate You, Please Don't Change, and others.

Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. The idol is to be discharged in 2025.

Never Let Go is slated for release on June 7, 2024, at 1 pm KST.