"Jungkook is such a hopeless romantic"- Internet reacts as ARMYs abuzz with theories on 'Never Let Go' being Titanic-inspired

On June 6, 2024, BTS fans (known as ARMYs) took to social media to speculate about the youngest member Jungkook's upcoming track Never Let Go for the group's 11th debut anniversary celebration. Some fans theorized that the song's title is inspired by the iconic movie Titanic, which happens to be the idol's favorite film.

The song's title Never Let Go, as speculated by ARMYs, has drawn attention due to its connection to a memorable scene in the 1997 movie Titanic. In the scene, towards the end of the film, Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, holds Rose's hand, played by Kate Winslet, as they struggle to survive in the ocean. Jack tells Rose to 'never let go' of his hand.

The BTS member had previously expressed his love for this movie on several occasions, including during his band's trip on Bon Voyage or at his streaming party.

As observant fans brought up this theory, they took to social media to express how "hopeless romantic" the idol is for naming a song dedicated to fans after one of the greatest romantic movies of all time. A user wrote,

"Whoever remembered this, thank you for making me cry. nooo wayyyyy! Jungkook is such a hopeless romantic and we all know this song is gonna be super healing and strong. We need to get ready!"

Others also buzzed with excitement as they eagerly awaited the track's release:

"Jungkook took the name of the song “Never Let Go” from the last words that Jack said to his lover before he drowned in the sea from the movie “Titanic.” Jungkook had previously expressed his love for this movie. As usual, Jungkook expresses his love for us ARMYs", a fan wrote

"I know jungkook is a very romantic type of guy, the fact that titanic is jungkook's ultimate favorite movie.", a fan commented

"and the thing is i would die for him so yea jk baby we’re in this for life me and you, cheering you on till my last breath my forever singer", another fan wrote

"He's the sweetest and the Purest person ever. And i love how he always mention how grateful he is to army", an X user commented

"The fandom that feels like Rose, #Jungkook's song taking up Jack's last words, come on let's rewrite the end of Titanic for #Jin's return with a "happily ever after", another user commented

Some fans also commented that since the song is also written by the Hate You singer, there is a possibility of this theory coming true, they wrote:

"knowing his all time favorite movie is titanic and he’s credited as the songwriter of never let go… cry with me."

BTS Jungkook's admiration towards the movie 'Titanic'

The Golden Maknae has expressed his love for the movie Titanic on several occasions. During his promotions for his debut single Seven, he mentioned in a 'Spotify Ball-teview (K-Pop ON! Spotify)' video on YouTube that it was his favorite movie, along with La La Land and Secret.

On his Stationhead stream, when asked about his favorite movie, he enthusiastically replied, "Titanic… Jack!… Come back…", imitating Rose's words. Moreover, in season 3 of the band's travel program series, Bon Voyage, the youngest of the seven again named the same movie as his all-time favorite, explaining that it was so "heartbreaking" and he believed that is what love must be like.

Fans await the release of the new song as a special gift from the BTS member, who won't be there to celebrate with the fans this time due to his mandatory military service.

Jin is set to return a day before their debut anniversary and will host a meet-and-greet event with fans. The new track, Never Let Go, will be released on June 7 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST).