"I miss you a lot": BTS' Jungkook writes to ARMYs through Weverse, updates fans on his recent activities, health, & more

On Saturday, March 16, BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse, the Korea-based fan community app, to update fans on his recent activities amidst his mandatory military enlistment. The idol, who departed for his enlistment on December 12, has naturally been inactive since then.

His recent post on the platform left fans excited. He wrote a short yet heartfelt letter to ARMYs and asked them about their well-being. After sharing some details about his life, he promised to return to Weverse and said:

"I miss you a lot."

BTS' Jungkook returns to Weverse for the first time following his military enlistment

The last set of BTS members to join the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory enlistment were Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted on December 12, 2023. The duo entered through the Buddy System, which is a military system where friends, family members, or acquaintances enlist together and work side-by-side to support each other.

While Jungkook used to be one of the most active members on Weverse, the idol has uploaded little to no updates on the internet following his enlistment. Therefore, when he took to Weverse on March 16, fans began to celebrate his return.

Given his reputation for having a way with words, the idol's short yet sweet letter to ARMYs left a lasting impact on netizens. He began by asking fans how they were doing and stated that he was doing well. He then added that he's been quite active and stated that he works out consistently, cleans, and cooks often in his military base. Translated to English, his Weverse message read:

"ARMY are you doing well? I'm doing well. I'm also working out diligently. I'm also cleaning really/skillfully well all the up to the ceiling. I'm also cooking rice well. Already, it's the middle of March~. I'll come visit (here) again. I miss you a lot. Unity!"

BTS' Jungkook's military enlistment details

The seven-piece K-pop group's maknae was the last member to enlist in the military alongside Jimin. Following his five-week basic military training, the idol entered the 5th Infantry Division to serve as a soldier alongside his fellow member.

The much-loved idol is expected to be discharged from the military around June 2025.

As the idol promised to return to Weverse and interact with ARMYs, fans hope to hear more about his life in the military soon.