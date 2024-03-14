On March 13, 2024, BTS' youngest member Jungkook added another feather to his cap with an extraordinary achievement. UPICK, a renowned global fandom platform catering to K-pop enthusiasts and fans of Korean actors, recently announced the winner of the prestigious Best Idol Vocal award, determined solely by fans' votes.

In a remarkable display of support, the BTS member emerged victorious with a staggering 8.9 million votes, securing the top spot and earning widespread recognition for his exceptional vocal talent.

As the recipient of this esteemed accolade, Jungkook is set to receive a highly coveted reward – advertisements to be prominently displayed in Lotte World Mall Media Chandelier, one of the most prestigious advertising spaces in South Korea.

BTS Jungkook wins the Best Idol Vocal award on UPICK

This recognition not only highlights Jungkook's immense popularity and influence within the K-pop industry but also the unwavering support of his and BTS' dedicated fanbase, fondly known as ARMY.

The voting period for the UPICK awards commenced on March 7, 2024, and concluded on March 13, 2024, with fans fervently rallying behind their favorite idols. Jungkook's remarkable victory is a testament to the fervor and dedication of the ARMY, who spared no effort in ensuring his triumph.

The Golden Maknae of BTS secured the top spot with an impressive total of 8,948,853 fan votes. Here's a breakdown of the top winners:

Jungkook - BTS: 8,948,853 Yoo Seungeon - EVNNE: 8,696,161 Wheein - MAMAMOO: 8,542,326 Tomoya - NEXZ: 7,787,811 Seungmin - STRAY KIDS: 4,823,597 Nina - NiziU: 1,040,158 Jihyo - TWICE: 206,534 Belle - KISS OF LIFE: 165,454

Following Jungkook's resounding success, attention has now turned to the ongoing voting for the K-pop global Idol Group on the same platform. As of the latest update, BTS leads the pack with an impressive 2,839,933 votes, solidifying their position as frontrunners in the fiercely competitive landscape of K-pop.

At present, another voting session is underway on the same app, continuing until March 15, 2024, at 15:00 KST. This time, the voting is for the K-POP global Idol Group category. As of the time of writing, here is the list according to the number of votes:

BTS NEXZ STRAY KIDS ENHYPEN NCT WISH UNIS GOT7

The winning group will be rewarded with advertisements in Times Square Yeongdeungpo for three consecutive days, further cementing their global prominence and influence.

Beyond his role as a member of BTS, the Still With You singer has also made significant strides as a successful soloist, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing vocals and undeniable charisma. His debut solo album, GOLDEN, released in November 2023, has garnered widespread acclaim and dominated music charts across various platforms.

As BTS embarks on their military service, the artist's recent triumph serves as a poignant reminder of the group's enduring legacy and unwavering bond with their devoted fanbase.

While the members may be temporarily absent from the spotlight, their indelible mark on the music industry continues to resonate, promising a triumphant return upon their completion of military duty.