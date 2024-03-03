On March 3, 2024, the BTS fandom, known as ARMYs, experienced a delightful surprise when the group's leader, RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, took to Weverse, an interactive fan-artist app, to share about his recent lifestyle.

Fans, ever curious about the details of their idol's life, were quick to appreciate the leader's openness about his current military lifestyle. Kim Namjoon's willingness to share such day-to-day experiences further strengthened the bond between him and the ARMYs. He provided fans with updates on various aspects, including details about his recent haircut, the book he's currently reading, and his current weight.

Fans were ecstatic to witness a flood of messages from the idol, evoking memories of the pre-military era.

BTS RM delighted fans by showering Weverse with responses to their messages

Despite the physical distance created by their service commitments, the Wild Flower singer has maintained a strong connection with fans, frequently updating them on his activities.

In one exchange, a fan asked the artist for a book suggestion. A user on X, @miiniyoongs, translated the chat,

"Is there a book you've read recently? I want to start reading books, do you have any to recommend?"

The BTS leader promptly revealed it to be The Weight of Words, the English translation of the German book Das Gewicht der Worte by Pascal Mercier. Not only did he confirm the title, but he also candidly admitted to not having finished reading it.

"‘The Weight of Words’ (Das Gewicht der Worte.) I havent finished reading it.."

Another intriguing revelation came when the artist shared details about his weight. He informed fans that he had experienced a weight gain, going from 69 kilograms to 73 kilograms. The BTS member expressed his decision to maintain stability at 72 kilograms, offering fans a glimpse into his commitment to health and well-being.

Fans expressed their joy upon receiving updates about Namjoon and his military life. Some playfully commented on his new haircut, while others humorously anticipated the sight of a 'buff Joonie' post-military.

Amidst the military enlistments of other BTS members, Namjoon's dedication to fan engagement remains unwavering. He shared insights into various aspects of his life, providing fans with a refreshing update. In the same vein, fellow member Jimin also connected with fans through Weverse on the same day, creating a sense of unity within the ARMY.

As the BTS members navigate their military service commitments, the rapper-songwriter's active engagement on social media acts as a reassuring link between the group and their dedicated fanbase. With Namjoon set to return to the spotlight in June 2025, alongside V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga, and with Jin and J-Hope's imminent return in 2024, the anticipation among ARMYs for the complete reunion of BTS continues to grow stronger.