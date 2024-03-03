“30 is 40 in BTS age Math”: Internet reacts hilariously to BTS’ RM newly discovering the concept of Instagram reels

It's no secret that RM has been the most socially active BTS member since their military enlistment. Fans can count on him to post something new almost every day, keeping them in the loop about his current activities. While he's been particularly active on Instagram, RM recently made a foray into Weverse to engage with fans, showing his commitment to interacting on multiple platforms.

During his interactions with fans on Weverse, RM shared an interesting revelation about his Instagram habits. He admitted to discovering a newfound interest in Instagram reels and spending time watching them.

Expand Tweet

Humorously, RM mentioned that he learned about reels from millennials or the Gen Z generation, prompting a laugh from fans who couldn't help but point out that RM himself is a millennial. Despite this, RM's genuine curiosity and willingness to embrace new trends only endear him further to fans.

"I want to know what is namjoon's age according to himself," BTS' RM talks about spending free time on Instagram reels

In the modern digital landscape, Instagram reels have become a household feature, luring in users with their short and engaging format. They serve as a vehicle for spreading the word about new music releases and projects if spoken from a K-pop perspective.

Amidst BTS members' military enlistments, RM, the group's leader, has remained notably active on social media. On March 3, 2024, RM engaged extensively with fans on various topics, bringing smiles to countless faces. Concurrently, fellow member Jimin also interacted with fans through messages on Weverse.

During one interaction, a fan inquired whether RM rests on weekends.

"Do you rest on the weekends?"

His response revealed a surprising pastime of watching Instagram reels. RM confessed that he had never explored reels before his military service but now enjoys them during his leisure time on weekends.

Expand Tweet

He humorously attributed this newfound interest to the millennial generation, prompting amused reactions from fans. Some couldn't resist pointing out that, at 29 years old, RM is himself a millennial, which sparked laughter among fans.

"Yes, I started watching reels for the first time after coming here, I'm learning from the mz generation."

RM's revelation elicited playful banter, with fans jokingly expressing concern about him stumbling upon inappropriate reels now that he's acquainted with the concept. Despite the light-hearted tone, many fans found humor in RM's discovery, likening his revelation to that of a much older individual.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to his musings on Instagram reels, the BTS member shared insights into his military life, including details about his diet and recent activities. He assured fans of his well-being, revealed that he had shaved his hair completely recently, recommended a book, and even disclosed his weight goal of 72 kilograms. Furthermore, he offered words of encouragement to fans facing exams, showcasing his caring and supportive nature.

Overall, BTS' RM's interactions with fans provided a glimpse into his daily life, showcasing his down-to-earth personality and fostering the ever-present bond with ARMYs worldwide.