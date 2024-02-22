BTS, the global K-pop phenomenon, continues to make headlines and break records despite all members being enlisted in mandatory military service. Adding another feather to their cap is the achievement of the most viewed K-pop artist on Wikipedia.

According to About Music's post on February 22, 2024, the group has amassed an astonishing 90+ million page views since 2015, solidifying its dominance in the online encyclopedia.

About Music is an online page that offers real-time sales data for every artist, encompassing various metrics such as physical sales, digital sales, and streaming units.

As the news about their latest accomplishment spread, ARMYs were quick to run to social media to congratulate their idols on yet another feat.

Fans laud BTS for achieving yet another feat despite their absence

Even with all the members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, the septet is achieving new solo and group records every day. Despite their absence, the K-pop group maintains its position as one of the top K-pop artists in the digital realm.

Fans could not help but post about their idols' latest achievements on social media.

Amidst this accolade, it is worth noting that BTS members continue to shine as soloists, too. V, or Kim Taehyung, has earned the title of the most-viewed K-pop idol on Wikipedia, amassing an impressive 34 million page views since 2015. This achievement emphasizes the individual star power that each member brings to the group.

Other BTS updates

As of January 30, 2024, the most recent disclosure indicates that nine years in a row, at least one of the group's songs has remained at the top of the charts. This achievement sets them apart and establishes them as the first and only artist in history to attain such a feat.

The seven-member group has been inactive as a group for more than a year now and is expected to return to the spotlight after all the members complete their military enlistments by June 2025. Despite this hiatus, the consistent chart-topping performance has defined BTS' position in the global music scene.

On February 22, 2024, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported a significant development involving the Korea Post Office. The report stated that the Korea Post Office would introduce the BTS Commemorative Stamp, which will represent the K-pop industry.

As the Dynamite maintain their stronghold as the most viewed K-pop artists on Wikipedia, these recent developments demonstrate the multifaceted nature of their influence – from breaking digital records to navigating the balance between recognition and fan sentiment.

Fans await their return as the journey of this K-pop group continues to unfold on the global stage.

