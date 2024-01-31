"Bangtan Style": BTS becomes the 1st and only act in history to have a song reaching #1 on World Digital Song Sales chart consecutively for 9 years

In the absence of K-pop sensation BTS, a significant accomplishment has surfaced regarding their standing on the World Digital Song Charts, a global ranking system administered by the renowned organization Billboard.

As of January 30, 2024, the most recent disclosure indicates that nine years in a row, at least one of the group's songs has remained at the top of the charts.

Expand Tweet

This achievement not only sets them apart but also establishes them as the first and only artist in history to attain such a feat. What makes this accomplishment even more noteworthy is that, during the past nine years, there have been two years where the group was not actively promoting together. Despite this hiatus, the consistent chart-topping performance is what defined BTS in the global music scene.

"Make doing music look so easy," BTS achieves chart-topping success on World Digital Song Sales Chart consecutively for 9 years

The Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, updated weekly, offers a comprehensive view of the best-selling digital singles globally, spanning diverse music genres. Recently, BTS achieved a historic milestone by securing the number one position on this chart, a feat unparalleled in the past decade.

From local recognition to prominence in the global K-pop scene and ultimately in the international music scene, BTS has traversed an extraordinary journey. For nine consecutive years, spanning 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, at least one of the group's songs has secured the top spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart, solidifying their status as the first and only artist to achieve this feat.

The latest addition to their string of achievements is the resurgence of their 2014 song, Danger, claiming the number one position. This achievement also marks the Butter singer as the sole artist in history to accumulate the highest number of chart-toppers, a staggering 37, on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

The 37 songs to have reached the number-one spot throughout the years were:

Fire Blood Sweat & Tears Spring Day Not Today DNA MIC Drop Don't Leave Me Fake Love Idol 2! 3! Boy with Luv Dream Glow A Brand New Day All Night Heartbeat Lights Make It Right Black Swan On Stay Gold Your Eyes Tell My Time Filter Life Goes On Stay Inner Child Film Out Singularity Stigma Euphoria Begin Yet to Come Attack On Bangtan The Planet Take Two No More Dream Danger

Fans, actively contributing to the group's success through continuous streaming of their earlier songs, are celebrating this milestone and expressing mutual appreciation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the group sets its sights on a decade of chart-topping success, fans are rallying together to propel the septet to the number one position for an entire decade, by making a song top the chart next year as well. This will mark another historical achievement in their illustrious career. The fanbase's determination and encouragement reflect their commitment to securing a decade-long reign for their beloved BTS.