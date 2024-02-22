“They gonna milk my boys till 2025 I fear”: Fans react as The Korea Post Office introduces the BTS Commemorative Stamp representing K-Pop

On February 22, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that the Korea Post Office would be introducing the BTS Commemorative Stamp, representing the K-pop industry, driving mixed reactions from fans who felt offended and enraged by the new initiative.

The Korea Post Office working under the guidance and scrutiny of the Ministry of Science and ICT Postal Service, officially announced on February 20, 2024, that they would start selling 8000 copies of the 2023 Korea Stamp Collection, containing 88 types of stamps.

Soon, the news went viral on social media, where fans started criticizing the authorities for such a decision and stated that they were allegedly taking advantage of BTS while they were serving their country and currently enlisted for their mandatory military service, expecting to be discharged by 2025.

Expand Tweet

"They will be our moneymaker": Fans are not ecstatic with the Korea Post Office introducing BTS Commemorative Stamps

Expand Tweet

The Ministry of Science and ICT's Postal Service is gearing up to sell 8000 copies of the 2023 Korea Stamp Collection featuring 88 different types of stamps, commencing from February 28, 2024. As per the details provided by the outlet, the collection will feature BTS Commemorative Stamps representing K-pop, the Pporong Pporong Poporo Commemorative Stamp, the Tteokbokki & Sundae Commemorative Stamp, and others.

The selling price per volume will be 97,000 won and can be purchased at general post and internet post offices globally. The collection will consist not only of commemorative stamps but will also include designer postcards and detailed photo data.

As the news about the BTS Commemorative Stamp went viral on social media, netizens were not elated about it. While some felt the authorities are allegedly taking advantage of BTS's worldwide influence while they are away in the military, others felt that Big Hit Music/HYBE LABELS should sue them for allegedly using the group members' names and portraits for stamps.

Many fans also stated that since the group has been contributing to the economy of South Korea, they were disappointed that they did not receive any exemption from military service but are allegedly being used for profit. Many also expressed their dissatisfaction and stated that this is the kind of group merchandise they would boycott and would not like to purchase.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other updates, the group members are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. While Jin was the first BTS member to enlist for his military service on December 13, 2022, he is expected to be discharged in June 2024. The group members j-hope and Suga enlisted after the Moon singer. Recently, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon graduated from their five-week basic training and are currently deployed to their respective units.

Meanwhile, V has to undergo three weeks of additional training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command. Jungkook and Jimin are assigned to the "5th Infantry Division" where they will serve the remaining period of their service.

The group is set to reunite in 2025 after serving their country over the course of eighteen months.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE